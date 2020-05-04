The Lasso wins 14 awards at Texas Intercollegiate Press Association conference

Members of Texas Woman’s University’s student-run newspaper, The Lasso, won over a dozen awards at the 2019-2020 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference this April.



Although student journalists were not able to participate in annual on-site competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, staff received 14 awards in Division 4 for work published in 2019. As a whole, The Lasso placed third for overall newspaper excellence in recognition of the dedication that its members put forth over the past year.

Amber Gaudet, this year’s editor-in-chief, brought in two first-place titles. She won first place for Static Ad Design for an in-house ad that celebrated The Lasso’s 100-plus year legacy, and was recognized in the In-Depth Reporting category for a September piece she did with Garrett Gantt, “Residents raise concerns about flooding, lack of amenities in Parliament Village,” which detailed student concerns over TWU’s newest housing complex.



Gaudet also won second place in the Critical Review category for her play review, “Emilie’s defense stands the test of time,” and received third place for The Lasso’s overall website design, bringing in a total of four awards.



Continuing the winning streak, Page Editor Anissa Clark placed first for her infographic, “Streaming companies at a glance: a side-by-side comparison” and third for her design in “What a Trump Impeachment could look like.”

Sarah Pham, The Lasso’s photographer, won second place in the Environmental Portrait category for her photo, “Skyler Martin.” For overall layout of Special Edition Print Design, The Lasso’s Halloween 2019 issue won second place.



Copy Editor Plamedie Ifasso won third place in the General Column competition for her opinion piece,“Black people deserve the same compassion as Amber Guyger.”



Anissa Clark and Madeline Boutwell won third place for their Sports Page Design in the April 2019 issue of The Lasso, and the newspaper’s layout team placed third in the Opinion/Editorial Page Design category for their August 2019 issue.



Graphic designer Angelica Monsour received two honorable mentions for her “Greta Thunberg” illustration and “Safe Commuter Parking” infographic.



TIPA recognizes academic excellence among collegiate newspapers in Texas. TIPA is the oldest state collegiate press association in the nation, awarding student journalists for previously published work and content produced in on-site competitions. TIPA brings together college news teams, advisors, and industry professionals who share a passion for collegiate journalism at its annual convention.



Joanna Simmons can be reached at jsimmons17@twu.edu.