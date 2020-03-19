First COVID-19 case confirmed in City of Denton, four more total in Denton County

Four additional laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported by Denton County Public Health Thursday, increasing the total of confirmed coronavirus cases in Denton County to nine.

The patients, a Lewisville resident in her 50s, a Frisco resident in his 40s, another Lewisville resident in her 20s and a Denton resident in his 60s, are in home-isolation after travel-related exposure, according to a news release. The Denton patient is the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in the city of Denton.

DCPH is working to reach out to individuals who may have been exposed, and all the individuals identified will be contacted by the DCPH directly.

The first case of COVID-19 in Denton County was confirmed on March 16, while the other four were confirmed on March 18.

Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 report mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms may include shortness of breath, fever or cough and may appear two to 14 days after exposure.

Updated coronavirus recommendations suggest that individuals experiencing mild symptoms self isolate until they have had no fever in three days, at least seven days have passed since the symptoms have first appeared and other symptoms have improved.

If the symptoms worsen, contact your medical provider before visiting a hospital to limit the potential spread of the virus.

To minimize risk of exposure, DCPH suggests washing hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water, avoiding contact with people who may be sick, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands and staying home when sick except to seek medical care.

