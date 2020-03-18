Second case of COVID-19 confirmed in Denton County

Denton County Public Health confirmed the second case of COVID-19 in Denton County Tuesday. The county is now reported to have two official cases that have tested positive for COVID-19.



The patient is a female resident of Prosper, Texas in her 50s, who had recently been traveling. She has been instructed to stay in home isolation to prevent further spread of the disease according to the a Denton County Public Health press release.



DCPH epidemiologists said they are working to locate individuals who have been exposed to the virus, as they aim to contact such individuals directly to take action immediately.



Denton County Judge Andy Eads said Tuesday morning’s disaster declaration emphasized offered guidance on measures to prevent any more citizens from testing positive, including limiting gatherings to 50 people or less and practicing social distancing.



“Even more so now, with a second positive case within Denton, we stress the importance of heeding these recommendations,” Eads said.



Director of DCHP Dr. Matt Richardson said that the DCPH is working diligently to track, monitor and respond accordingly to the pandemic.



“We want to remind all community members of their ability to protect themselves and their family by utilizing recommendations that reduce the spread of infection,” Richardson said.



The DCPH recommends the following preventative actions to avoid the increase in diagnosed individuals:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol if soap and water are not available.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Stay home when you are sick, except to seek medical care.

DCPH strongly recommends that anyone who has recently traveled to an area with active casses of the COVID-19 virus or has had contact with anyone diagnosed with novel coronavirus and is experiencing a fever, dry cough or shortness of breath get in contact with their healthcare provider immediately. Visit the Denton County Public Health website for additional information and updates.

Gakenia Njenga can be reached via email at gnjenga@twu.edu.