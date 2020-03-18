Denton County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19

Three additional cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Denton County, according to a news release Wednesday.

The number of novel coronavirus cases in Denton County have doubled, Denton County Public Health officials announced on Twitter and via a news release Wednesday afternoon. A Lewisville man in his 40s is in isolation and critical condition in a Denton County hospital after local transmission. A Frisco woman in her 50s and a Frisco man in his 20s are in home isolation after testing positive for travel-related coronavirus.

DCPH is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of DCPH, said the evidence of community spread emphasizes the importance of following social distancing guidelines.

“Now that we have evidence of local transmission, it’s even more important to follow social distancing and hygiene recommendations,” Richardson said.

Symptoms of COVID-19 include mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath and, in severe cases, complications and even death. Symptoms may appear in as few as two days or as long as 14 days after exposure.

DCPH recommendations for minimizing risk of exposure include washing hands for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based sanitizer, avoiding touching your face with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick

This story is developing.