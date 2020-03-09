Crime blotter

This week’s blotter covers the week of Feb. 24-Mar. 3.

Lowry Woods Community – A student under the age of 21 was found intoxicated at Sayers Hall in the Lowry Woods Community Feb. 24 and received a citation for Consumption of Alcohol by a Minor.

Dallas Campus – Feb. 26, An individual at the Dallas campus reported repeated unwanted digital communication from a non-TWU affiliated individual who was trespassed from campus and told to cease conduct. The case was suspended.

Parliament Village – A theft of under $100 was reported at South Hall of Parliament Village on Feb. 26 in regard to a stolen TWU parking permit. The case was cleared by other means.

Guinn Hall – A student reported her Air Pods stolen from Guinn Hall Feb. 29, valued at $159. The case was still active as of Mar. 3.

Stark Hall – Mar. 1, someone reported the smell of marijuana at Stark Hall, but officers did not smell any marijuana in the room in question. Mar. 2, someone reported their iPhone 11 stolen from a lounge area in Stark Hall. Both cases were still active as of Mar. 3.

Multipurpose Classroom Laboratory Building – Custodians reported multiple instances of vandalism in the male and female restrooms on the 1st, 4th and 5th floors of the MCL building on Mar. 2. Investigation was still ongoing as of Mar. 3.

Arts & Sciences Building – An individual reported medication stolen from a backpack left in a classroom in the Arts & Sciences Building on Mar. 2. The case was still active Mar. 3.

Oakland Complex – An individual reported being harassed by an unknown subject through digital communication on Mar. 2. The case was later suspended.