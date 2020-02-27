 Press "Enter" to skip to content

Crime Blotter

By Katelyn Garst on February 27, 2020

This week’s blotter covers the week of Feb. 18-24.

Old Main Building – A TWU parking decal that had been missing was found Thursday on a student’s vehicle parked near the Old Main Building. The decal was removed from the vehicle, and the case was referred to Student Life. 

Guinn Hall– The smell of marijuana was reported Sunday outside of a dorm in Guinn Hall. When officers and an RA entered the room, they did not see any marijuana but said it did smell like marijuana inside the room. The case was active as of Monday but will likely be referred to Student Life for possible student conduct proceedings.

