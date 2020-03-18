What’s open, closed on campus

The following services will remain open as Texas Woman’s University moves classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, though hours may be modified. If exact hours are not listed here, click the links below to be taken to each department’s website for updated hours of operation.

Departments that will offer remote services only:

Advising

Career Connections Meetings with Career Consultant are available via phone and video appointments Center for Research Design and Analysis Services will be provided during regular hours, but all face to face meetings will be moved to virtual meetings. Email crda@twu.edu to schedule a remote meeting. Counseling and Psychological Services Services will be available through phone appointments

Closed:

Dental Hygiene Clinic Closed until at least April 21 Speech and Hearing Clinic Closed until at least April 22 Fitness and Recreation Closed until further notice

All major TWU events and athletic events scheduled for the spring semester have been canceled. This list will continue to be updated as new information emerges.

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu

Featured Image by Amber Gaudet