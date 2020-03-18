 Press "Enter" to skip to content

What’s open, closed on campus

By Plamedie Ifasso on March 18, 2020

The following services will remain open as Texas Woman’s University moves classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, though hours may be modified. If exact hours are not listed here, click the links below to be taken to each department’s website for updated hours of operation.

Departments Hours 
Academic Testing CenterMonday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday  9 a.m.-5 p.m.  
Admissions
Bookstore
Counseling and Psychological ServicesMonday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Dining (Dallas and Houston are closed)10 a.m.-2 p.m.   4:30-7:30 pm 
Disability Services for StudentsMonday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
Diversity and EquityHours to come 
 Financial Aid 
Health and Wellbeing Initiative
HousingMain office: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 
ID Services
Library-DallasMonday – Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. 
Saturday closed
Sunday closed 
Library-DentonMonday-Friday  7 a.m.-7 p.m. 
 Saturday  9 a.m. – 7 p.m.  
Sunday closed 
Library-HoustonMonday-Saturday  9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday closed   
Math LabMonday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
 Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.  
Pioneer Center for Student ExcellenceMonday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.  
Pioneer KitchenHours to come
Student Health Services
Monday to Friday 8 a.m-5 p.m.  
Student Life  

Departments that will offer remote services only:

Advising 
Career Connections Meetings with Career Consultant are available via phone and video appointments 
Center for Research Design and Analysis Services will be provided during regular hours, but all face to face meetings will be moved to virtual meetings.  Email crda@twu.edu  to schedule a remote meeting. 
Counseling and Psychological Services  Services will be available through phone appointments 

Closed:  

Dental Hygiene ClinicClosed until at least April 21
Speech and Hearing Clinic  Closed until at least April 22
Fitness and Recreation  Closed until further notice 

All major TWU events and athletic events scheduled for the spring semester have been canceled. This list will continue to be updated as new information emerges.

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu 

Featured Image by Amber Gaudet

