What’s open, closed on campus

The following services will remain open as Texas Woman’s University moves classes online for the remainder of the spring semester, though hours may be modified. If exact hours are not listed here, click the links below to be taken to each department’s website for updated hours of operation.
|Departments
|Hours
|Academic Testing Center
|Monday 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Admissions
|Bookstore
|Counseling and Psychological Services
|Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Dining (Dallas and Houston are closed)
|10 a.m.-2 p.m. 4:30-7:30 pm
|Disability Services for Students
|Monday – Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Diversity and Equity
|Hours to come
|Financial Aid
|Health and Wellbeing Initiative
|Housing
|Main office: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|ID Services
|Library-Dallas
|Monday – Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday closed
Sunday closed
|Library-Denton
|Monday-Friday 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Sunday closed
|Library-Houston
|Monday-Saturday 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Sunday closed
|Math Lab
|Monday-Thursday 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Friday 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
|Pioneer Center for Student Excellence
|Monday-Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Pioneer Kitchen
|Hours to come
|Student Health Services
|Monday to Friday 8 a.m-5 p.m.
|Student Life
Departments that will offer remote services only:
|Advising
|Career Connections
|Meetings with Career Consultant are available via phone and video appointments
|Center for Research Design and Analysis
|Services will be provided during regular hours, but all face to face meetings will be moved to virtual meetings. Email crda@twu.edu to schedule a remote meeting.
|Counseling and Psychological Services
|Services will be available through phone appointments
Closed:
|Dental Hygiene Clinic
|Closed until at least April 21
|Speech and Hearing Clinic
|Closed until at least April 22
|Fitness and Recreation
|Closed until further notice
All major TWU events and athletic events scheduled for the spring semester have been canceled. This list will continue to be updated as new information emerges.
Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu
Featured Image by Amber Gaudet
