Prorated housing, dining credits offered to residents who move out by Friday

Texas Woman’s University students and parents received an email from Student Life Monday night outlining prorated housing and dining credits that will be offered to residents who move out by Friday.

Residents who have moved out by March 27 will be eligible for a prorated housing credit applied to their remaining student account balance. Students have also been offered prorated meal plan and dining dollar credits that can be applied to their accounts, but they must be used by Dec. 15, 2020. TWU encouraged residents who could return to their permanent residence to move home March 17 out of concern for the health and wellbeing of students and the campus community amidst the COVID-19 outbreak.

“As a student-centered university, TWU considers providing affordable, accessible options central to our mission and strives to ease the financial burden students face when pursuing higher education,” Monica Mendez-Grant, vice president for student life, said in the message. “Our commitment to maintaining affordability remains at the forefront of all of our decisions through this crisis as well.”

The message to parents and students provides some answers to a circulating petition from TWU students seeking partial refunds for tuition, parking and housing fees that garnered over 1,400 signatures. Additionally, Mendez-Grant’s email comes three days after the University of North Texas informed their students of similar refund opportunities. UNT is offering their students prorated housing refunds based on their move-out dates, while TWU offers prorated housing refunds to students who move out by Friday.

“We understand some of our students have nowhere else to go at this time or it is simply safer to stay on campus,” Mendez-Grant said in the message. “Therefore, TWU will continue to find ways to increase social distancing and implement additional cleaning measures for those who have remained on campus. Finally, we are still providing all the amenities for students—with an added emphasis on health and safety—while working even harder to provide the best-in-class educational experience to the students who have left and are still receiving their education remotely.”

Students who still have belongings on campus by Friday will be considered “living on campus,” according to the message from Student Life, for the remainder of the spring semester and will be ineligible for housing prorated credit. Housing and dining services will remain open for students who stay on campus to complete their course work remotely. For more information on the university’s response to COVID-19, see an up-to-date list of on-campus services here and coronavirus FAQs and messages from Student Life on the TWU coronavirus website.

Katelyn Garst can be reached via email at rgarst@twu.edu.

Featured image: Stark residents carry belongings to their vehicles during move-out Saturday. Photo by Amber Gaudet.