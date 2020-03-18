 Press "Enter" to skip to content

May face-to-face commencement canceled

By Amber Gaudet on March 18, 2020

Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that face-to-face commencement in May has been cancelled.

Though TWU has made no official announcement concerning graduation as of Wednesday morning, Feyten, in response to a question from Twitter user @ShwaunD, tweeted Tuesday that there would be “No F2F commencement in May. Alternatives are being considered.”

The move is in response to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus pandemic. Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Denton County as of Tuesday afternoon. Denton City and Denton County last week declared states of emergency, and universities across the country including TWU have cancelled in-person classes and moved instruction online in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said the university is still finalizing plans for commencement.

“Information will be coming out in the next day or so,” Kapinus said in an email to The Lasso. “I know people are eager to know and we want to give complete information.”

Some soon-to-be-graduates have taken to social media, expressing frustration in the uncertainty surrounding May ceremonies.

This story will be updated.  

Published in Coronavirus and News

Amber Gaudet
Amber Gaudet

More from CoronavirusMore posts in Coronavirus »
More from NewsMore posts in News »

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *