May face-to-face commencement canceled

Texas Woman’s University Chancellor Carine Feyten confirmed via Twitter Tuesday that face-to-face commencement in May has been cancelled.

Though TWU has made no official announcement concerning graduation as of Wednesday morning, Feyten, in response to a question from Twitter user @ShwaunD, tweeted Tuesday that there would be “No F2F commencement in May. Alternatives are being considered.”

No F2F commencement in May. Alternatives are being considered. Check our corona virus website for specific answers in our FAQ. Great questions @ShwaunD thank you! https://t.co/smJZgvMn42 — Carine Feyten (@TWUpres) March 18, 2020

The move is in response to the rapidly evolving novel coronavirus pandemic. Two cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in Denton County as of Tuesday afternoon. Denton City and Denton County last week declared states of emergency, and universities across the country including TWU have cancelled in-person classes and moved instruction online in an effort to control the spread of the virus.

Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, executive vice president for academic affairs and provost, said the university is still finalizing plans for commencement.

“Information will be coming out in the next day or so,” Kapinus said in an email to The Lasso. “I know people are eager to know and we want to give complete information.”

Some soon-to-be-graduates have taken to social media, expressing frustration in the uncertainty surrounding May ceremonies.

I really wish TWU would tell us about graduation already 😭😭 praying its not canceled 😔😔 I already ordered my announcements with the date on them 🙄🙄 — Peyton 👑 (@Peyton_EEdwards) March 18, 2020

This story will be updated.