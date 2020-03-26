Coronavirus Advice: Stay informed, identify misinformation

There have been many misunderstandings and misconceptions circulating on social media about COVID-19, but it is ultimately up to us to inform ourselves about what’s really going on. In times like these, it is absolutely important that we feed ourselves with accurate and appropriate content regarding the virus, its spread and its characteristics, because, as a society, we are the only resource at the moment that can put this rapidly growing pandemic to rest. But don’t worry, we’re all in this together, and we can all get through this, with the right information.

Here’s some advice I can give for staying frequently informed on the situation that we are in right now.

Don’t completely rule out news that comes from social media. I actually encourage and follow the trend of checking the news on social media. Original headlines can be confusing and as you read along the thread of tweets concerning the news, you’ll eventually understand what’s going on. Not only that, you’ll also be able to easily interact with others to discuss the situation. News apps can be extremely helpful since you select the different kinds of news outlets and topics that may pertain the most to you. Turning on the app’s notifications and receiving information from the sources you feel most comfortable with can push you more to reading the given information. Most importantly, frequently visit the federal organization that relates the most to the issue at hand. For what’s happening right now, I suggest checking-in with the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control a few times a week to view the quickly changing status of coronavirus. I see these two resources as the most reliable due to their consistent accuracy.

As well as staying informed, there are also things that you may have been told or may have led to believe that aren’t exactly true.

The coronavirus is not airborne. It doesn’t travel in the air, but it instead clings onto surfaces. This is why it is most important to wash your hands frequently after touching surfaces and before touching your face. The virus does not only infect those who are over 65-years-old. However, those who are over 65 or have pre-existing medical concerns are more likely to succumb to the virus because of their compromised immune systems. One of the biggest reasons this situation is where it is now is because it is a fairly new virus that officials had never worked with before. When a successful vaccine can be made, the virus can be tamed.

Please remember to stay up-to-date as well as to stay safe and healthy. The sooner we can comply with the instructions for handling this rapidly evolving pandemic, the faster it will most likely fade away.

Gakenia Njenga can be reached via email at gnjenga@twu.edu.

Featured Image courtesy of the New York Times.

