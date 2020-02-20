Board of Regents agenda, February 2020

Texas Woman’s University Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM

5500 Southwestern Medical Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Committee Meeting of November 7, 2019

III. Agenda

Report on TWU investments managed by Texas A&M University System

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Ms. Maria Robinson, Chief Investment Officer and Treasurer, Texas A&M University System Report on Staff Council

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Ms. Cynthia Alexander, Staff Council President Report on University Advancement and Philanthropic Progress

Presenter: Dr. Kimberly Russell, Vice President for University Advancement Report on Spring 2020 Enrollment

Presenter: Dr. Randall Langston, Vice President for Enrollment Management Report on Capital Construction Projects

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction Report on the status of the Office of Compliance Presenter: Ms. Keila Felts, Director of Compliance Report on the status of the Office of Audit Services Presenter: Ms. Maria Marroquin, Senior Auditor Report on the Annual Racial Profiling Report

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Samuel Garrison, Executive Director for the Department of Public Safety Recommend Approval to delegate authority to the Vice President for Finance and Administration to execute an interlocal agreement between the City of Denton and TWU for cooperative services

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Chief Samuel Garrison, Executive Director for the Department of Public Safety Recommend Approval of $1.4 million for the design and construction of maintenance and infrastructure projects in Guinn and Stark Halls and to delegate authority to the Chancellor and President for the negotiation and execution of any design and construction contracts

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life Recommend Approval of $650,000 for the design and construction of air handlers and controls replacements in the Admissions and Registration building on TWU’s Denton campus

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction Recommend Approval of the naming of two newly constructed roadways on TWU’s Denton campus Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction Recommend Approval to change the name of the Undergraduate Laboratory Building (ULB) to the Fine Arts Annex Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction Recommend Approval of Tuition and Fee Increase for FY 2021 and FY 2022 and delegate authority to the Chancellor and President to determine the final increase amount

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration Recommend Approval of TWU Grants awarded from September 2019 – January 2020 Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration Recommend Approval of the naming of the Science and Technology Learning Center

Presenter: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

A. Certain Public Power Utilities: Competitive Matters pursuant to Section 551.086 of the Texas Government Code

1. Recommend Approval to delegate contract authority to the Chancellor and President to negotiate and execute a contract for the purchase of electricity for TWU’s Denton campus

B. Consultation with Attorney pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code

1. Consultation regarding contemplated, ongoing, and/or finalized audits and any findings, conclusions, or recommendations related to those audits

2. Consultation regarding contemplated litigation and settlement offers

C. Personnel Matters pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code

1. Recommend Approval of appointment of Interim Director of Audit Services

V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Texas Woman’s University Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 PM

5500 Southwestern Medical Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of November 7, 2019 Agenda Report of the Faculty Senate

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Katherine Rose, Speaker of the Faculty Senate Faculty Highlight – Dr. Genevieve West – Department of English, Speech, and Foreign Languages; College of Arts and Sciences

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Genevieve West, Professor and Chair of the Department of English, Speech, and Foreign Languages Faculty Highlight – Dr. Rosemary Candelario – Department of Dance; School of the Arts; College of Arts and Sciences

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Rosemary Candelario, Associate Professor of Dance Report on TWU Transfer Student Success

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Dr. Barbara Lerner, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies and Academic Partnerships Report on Nursing Honors Scholar Program

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Jennifer Wilson, Clinical Professor of Nursing, Dallas Campus, and TWU Students, Anjali Perera and Dohee Kwon Report on Veteran Affairs Nursing Academic Partnership

Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, Dr. Cory Church, Assistant Professor of Nursing, Dallas Campus, and TWU Student Tiamae Reyes Recommend Approval of New Degree: Professional Science Master’s in Biotechnology Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs Recommend Approval of New Degree: Bachelor in Business Administration in Health Care Administration Presenter: Dr. Carolyn Kapinus, Interim Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs Recommend Approval to bestow an Honorary Degree Presenter: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

A. Personnel Matters pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code

1. Recommend Approval of Emeritus Status of Faculty

2. Recommend Approval of Faculty Development Leave

B. Consultation with Attorney pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code

1. Consultation regarding contemplated litigation and settlement offers

Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Texas Woman’s University Full Board Meeting

Friday, February 21, 2020 at 9:00 AM

5500 Southwestern Medical Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of November 8, 2019

III. Consent Agenda

Motion to delegate authority to the Vice President for Finance and Administration to execute an interlocal agreement between the City of Denton and TWU for cooperative services Motion to approve $1.4 million for the design and construction of maintenance and infrastructure projects in Guinn and Stark Halls and to delegate authority to the Chancellor and President for the negotiation and execution of any design and construction contracts Motion to approve the use of $650,000 for the design and construction of air handlers and controls replacements in the Admissions and Registration building on TWU’s Denton campus Motion to approve the naming of two newly constructed roadways on TWU’s Denton campus Motion to approve changing the name of the Undergraduate Laboratory Building (ULB) to the Fine Arts Annex Motion to approve the proposed tuition and fee increase for fiscal year 2021 and fiscal year 2022 and to delegate authority to the Chancellor and President to determine the final increase amount Motion to approve TWU Grants awarded from September 2019 – January 2020 Motion to approve the naming of the Science and Technology Learning Center Motion to delegate contract authority to the Chancellor and President to negotiate and execute a contract for the purchase of electricity for TWU’s Denton campus Motion to appoint Interim Director of Audit Services Motion to approve granting of new type of degree: Professional Science Master’s in Biotechnology Motion to approve granting of new type of degree: Bachelor in Business Administration in Health Care Administration Motion to approve bestowing an Honorary Degree Motion to approve emeritus status of faculty Motion to approve faculty development leave

IV. Presentations

Recipient(s) of Faculty Emeritus Status Recognition for Service to Carolyn Bondy and Empowering Women as Leaders Introduction of Mary Anne Alhadeff, Executive Director of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership Recognition of Service for Major General Mary Saunders

V. Full Board Agenda

Report on Legislative Update

Presenter: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs Report on TWU Athletics

Presenter: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life, Sandee Mott, Director of Athletics, and Babak Abouzar, Head Coach for Pioneer Soccer Report on Pioneers Vote and Civic Engagement Initiatives

Presenter: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life and Dr. Stephanie Krauth, Associate Vice President for Student Engagement Report on TWU Students with Children

Presenter: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life and Amy O’Keefe, Executive Director of Campus Alliance for Resource Education Recommend Approval of Regent Policy: Freedom of Speech and Expression

Presenter: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life

VI. Chancellor and President’s Report

VII. Future Business

VIII. Regents’ Remarks

XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting

