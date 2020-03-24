Two laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported at Denton State Supported Living Center

Two new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported at Denton State Supported Living Center, bringing the total number of cases at DSSLC to six.

The patients, a resident in their 40s and a resident in their 50s, are in hospital isolation, according to a Denton County Public Health news release. DCPH will be working with DSSLC to identify anyone who may have had contact with the patients and facilitate testing for potentially exposed residents and staff.

“Denton County Public Health, in concert with Denton State Supported Living Center and Texas Health and Human Services, is coordinating directly with public health and commercial laboratories to expand testing efforts for residents and staff that may have been exposed to COVID-19,” Dr. Matt Richardson, Director of Public Health, said. “These testing efforts will allow for enhanced detection of COVID-19 and implementation of specific efforts to reduce further exposures.”

To limit potential spread, Texas Health and Human Services suspended all nonessential visitation and events such as volunteer service council meetings, express hiring events and family association meetings at state supported living centers across the state on March 13.

DSSLC recently enforced added infection protection and control measures such as actively monitoring residents for respiratory symptoms, screening employees for symptoms and expanding the use of personal protective materials.

DCPH will continue to investigate coronavirus in Denton County, and additional information can be found on their website. For more information from Texas Health and Human Services visit their website.

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu.

Featured Image courtsey of Texas Tribune