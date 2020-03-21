Six new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County, bringing total to two dozen

Six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed this afternoon by the Denton County Public Health, bringing the county total to 24.

The number of confirmed cases in the City of Denton has increased to seven, according to a DCPH news release. New cases have been found in Pilot Point, Carrollton and Trophy Club. Out of the 24 patients, four reside in Frisco and five in Lewisville.

Patients with coronavirus reportedly experience mild to severe respiratory illness and symptoms including cough, shortness of breath and fever, which may appear in two to 14 days.

DCPH recommends that individuals with mild respiratory illness self-isolate until they have not had a fever in 72 hours, it’s been seven days since the symptoms first appeared and other symptoms have improved. If symptoms worsen, contact your medical provider before visiting the hospital.

DCPH will continue to investigate coronavirus in Denton County, and information concerning COVID-19 and information for travelers, medical providers and the general public can be found on the Denton County website.

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu.

