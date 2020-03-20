Six additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County, bringing total to 15

Denton County Public Health announced six new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 Friday afternoon, bringing the total number for Denton County to 15.

Eight of the 15 patients from Denton County reside in Frisco and Lewisville, with two from the City of Denton, according to DCPH’s press release. The announcement of the additional six cases Friday include the first cases in Justin, Little Elm and Aubrey, adding a second case for the City of Denton.

Of the cases in Denton County, 11 people are in home isolation, and four are in the hospital.

Most of the patients who have contracted the virus transmitted it through recent travel. However, six of the 15 were exposed through local transmission or contact with a confirmed case. The transmission of one diagnosis is pending investigation.

DCPH is identifying and contacting individuals who may have been exposed. DCPH will continue to monitor and investigate COVID-19 within Denton County. Additional local information regarding COVID-19, including information for community members, travelers and healthcare providers, can be found on the Denton County website.

