19 new COVID-19 cases reported, total in Denton County increases to 70

Denton County Public Health confirmed 19 additional cases of COVID-19 according to a news release this afternoon, bringing the countywide total to 70.

The new cases include a 50-year-old woman at Denton State Supported Living Center, adding to a growing number of cases at the facility and bringing the total case count for the City of Denton to 12. The remaining new cases include one in The Colony and in unincorporated Denton; two each in Flower Mound, Little Elm and Trophy Club; and three in both Carrolton and Prosper.

Local officials are requesting help from the state to address the growing number of cases at DSSLC, which houses more than 400 developmentally challenged patients that receive care from more than 1,000 health care workers, according to a report from the Denton Record-Chronicle.

Of the 70 cases in Denton County, 47 are in home isolation, 20 in hospital isolation, and three pending investigation. The greatest number of cases – 33 – were contracted through local transmission, while 27 were contracted during recent travel, seven through contact with a confirmed case and three remain under investigation.

The spike in confirmed cases over the last two days may be attributed to an increase in the availability of COVID-19 testing, which local officials said in a press conference Tuesday they were working with the state to expand.

“We have been strong and vocal advocates for more testing supplies from the very beginning of this outbreak here in Denton County,” Denton County Judge Andy Eads said. “I’m pleased to announce that we are going to be increasing our testing capacity there at that facility [DSSLC].”

Dr. Matt Richardson, director of Denton County Public Health, said increased testing is dependent on continued coordination with the state and local labs to access supplies.

“We’re going to expand, in concert with Health and Human Services and the State Supported Living Center – we’re going to be expanding that testing as soon as we get the supplies and are able to deploy some clinical staff to assist with them.”

Denton County Judge Andy Eads also issued a stay-at-home order for Denton County during Tuesday’s press conference, a measure intended to control community spread of COVID-19. The mandate, which goes into effect at 11:59 p.m., requires residents to stay home unless they are getting food or seeking medical attention and requires nonessential businesses to close to the public.

DCPH is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and will contact them directly. Patients with COVID-19 report experiencing mild to severe respiratory symptoms including shortness of breath, fever and cough, which may appear in two to 14 days after exposure. Those with mild symptoms are advised to self-isolate until they have had no fever for 72-hours without the use of fever-reducing medication, other symptoms have improved, and it has been 7 days since symptoms first appeared.

Featured Image courtesy of KTXS-TV