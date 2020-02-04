Pioneers come up short in weekend meet

Despite a strong effort against Iowa State, the Texas Woman’s University gymnastics team lost by a mere 5 points Sunday.

However, the meet did not ever feel like a loss due to the high energy of the gymnasts that fed into the excited energy of the crowd.

“We don’t go in to beat anyone or to try not to lose,” Daisy Woodring, a freshman chemistry major, said. “We just focus on our gymnastics and what we know and what we’ve trained every day. It’s just about doing the best you can do.”

Her dedication was present. Woodring secured every leap and handspring on the balance beam, earning her a career-high score that was announced at the end of the meet.

The Pioneer Gymnastics Team supports a teammate on the balance beam during a gymnastics meet at The Texas Woman’s Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Photo by Sarah Pham.

The success of the Pioneers’ time on the balance beam continued to the floor. Senior health studies major Bria Northrop landed every jump and leap in her routine.

Every gymnast’s routine — whether it was on the floor, uneven bars or balance beam — received huge applause and words of encouragement from every one of their teammates.

The crowd, which looked to be a bright sea of maroon, also cheered through every routine —whether it was landed or not.

“It’s absolutely an amazing feel and experience, and it’s like every single time you hit a skill or a pass,” Northrop said. “You’re just dancing and smiling and then you just hear the crowd erupt and you look in the corner of your eye and you see them jumping up and down for you.”

The Pioneers return to Kitty Magee Arena Sunday, Feb. 9 to battle Oklahoma State.

Alejandra Pena can be reached at apenamanrique@twu.edu

Feature Image: Bria Northrop swings on the uneven bars during a gymnastics meet at The Texas Woman’s Kitty Magee Arena in Denton, Texas on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. Photo by Sarah Pham.

