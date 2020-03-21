Four cases confirmed at Denton State Supported Living Center

Four COVID-19 cases have been confirmed this morning at Denton State Supported Living Center, including one which was announced yesterday.

Denton County Public Health confirmed three new cases and announced that one of the six additional cases confirmed yesterday included a resident of the facility, bringing the number of cases in Denton County to 18 and the number of cases in the City of Denton to five.

The patients include one resident in their 50s and three in their 60s, all of whom are in hospital isolation. DCPH is working alongside DSSLC to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.

“We are working closely with Denton County Public Health and the Department of State Health Services and taking precautions to mitigate any spread of disease,” Scott Schalchlin, HHS associate commissioner for state supported living centers, said in a press release. “HHS restricted visitation to all state supported living centers and suspended community outings for residents on March 13, 2020, in addition to routinely screening staff, residents, and any essential visitors earlier this month according to CDC guidelines.”

Texas Health and Human services suspended nonessential visitation and on-site events at state supported living centers across the state March 13. Events such as family association meetings, volunteer services council meetings and express hiring events are canceled until further notice.

For additional information from Texas Health and Human Services, visit hhs.texas.gov.