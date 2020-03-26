First COVID-19 death, 13 new cases in Denton County

Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced Denton County’s first COVID-19-related death and updated the case count to 83 in a news conference this afternoon, imploring residents to adhere to the stay-at-home mandate issued Tuesday.

The confirmed caseload of 83 includes 13 new cases since yesterday, Eads said, including a new case at the State Supported Living Center. Eads confirmed the death of a Lewisville man in his 40s Wednesday evening as the result of COVID-19. According to a Thursday press release from Denton County Public Health, the Lewisville man’s death and hospitalization were the result of community transmitted COVID-19.

“We at Denton County are offering our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of our resident,” Eads said. “As your county judge, I cannot stress enough the gravity of the situation we face in Denton County, our region and across the nation. The loss of our fellow resident underscores the importance of everyone heeding the mandatory stay-at-home order now in effect.”

Following the announcement of the first Denton County death and updated caseload count, Eads urged residents to help flatten the curve.

“How much worse depends solely on the actions we take today and going forward,” Eads said. “Stay home. Be responsible. Wash your hands.

“And most of all, realize that your carelessness or cavalier attitude can – and will – unknowingly result in someone else’s death. This is serious. It truly is a matter of life and death.”

Dr. Matt Richardson, director for DCPH, said 140 residents were tested yesterday, and officials expect to continue the expansion of testing. The testing expansion, Richardson said, is focusing on the most at risk first in efforts to protect both residents and the medical infrastructure against the potential surge of cases.

“What we do know in the community is there are going to be additional cases and unfortunately, maybe additional deaths across Denton County because this is a pandemic,” Richardson said. “What we know is whenever we release the information for that day, unfortunately, we live in a reality that we know the next day is going to have more cases.”

Eads, again, urged residents to comply with the stay-at-home mandate, emphasizing the responsibility each member of the community has in the fight against COVID-19.

“I fervently hope and pray that we can come together as a united front to stop the surge and help keep others from dying of COVID-19 in Denton County,” Eads said. “We are in a fight for our lives and the lives of those we love and cherish. I believe we are at a crucial juncture here in our county.

“Together, we can help to flatten this curve, which is trending upward, or we can see a spike in the cases. May God bless you and be with each of you through this trying time.”

Eads said the county will discuss the ratification of the stay-at-home mandate issued Tuesday and are looking at extending the mandate into April. Access updates and news releases from DCPH on the Denton County website for information regarding COVID-19.



