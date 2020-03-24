Denton County coronavirus cases soar to 51, 15 new cases confirmed

Denton County Public Health reported 15 additional cases of COVID-19 in Denton County this afternoon, raising the total in the City of Denton to 11 and the countywide total to 51.

Denton continues to have the highest number of cases in the county, followed by Carrollton with six and Frisco and Lewisville, both with five, according to a DCPH news release. New cases have also been found in Lake Dallas, the Colony, Dallas and Flower Mound.

Out of the 51 cases, 28 patients are male and 23 are female. 36 of the patients are in home-isolation, and the remaining 15 are in hospital isolation.

The new cases come just a few hours after Denton County issued a stay-at-home seven-day mandate that will take effect at 11:59 p.m. March 25, ordering residents to stay home unless they are getting or delivering supplies, are essential employees going to work, or are seeking medical attention for themselves or a family member. Nonessential businesses are required to work remotely or temporarily close midnight March 25.

DCPH is working to identify individuals who may have been exposed to coronavirus and will reach out to them directly. Patients with COVID-19 have reported experiencing mild to severe respiratory symptoms including shortness of breath, fever and cough, which may appear in two to 14 days after exposure.

Recent COVID-19 guidelines suggest that individuals with mild respiratory symptoms self-isolate until it has been seven days since the fever first appeared, they have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the help of fever-reducing medications, and other symptoms have improved.

DCPH will monitor COVID-19 in Denton County, and more information concerning the virus can be found on their website.

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu.

Featured image courtesy of The Texas Tribune.