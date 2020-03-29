Denton County confirms 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing county total to 165

Denton County Public Health announced the confirmation of 17 new COIVD-19 cases Sunday, bringing the countywide total to 165 and the Denton State Supported Living Center resident total to 45.

The case count incudes five DSSSLC residents and seven staff members, who are reflected in the case count for the city in which they reside. Two additional DSSLC staff have also tested positive but are not reflected in the current numbers since they reside outside the county.

Denton County officials have coordinated with state representatives and the Texas Health and Human Services Commission to add emergency resources at the center to address the increasing number of COVID-19 cases. Four EMT units are stationed on DSSLC property with plans in place to transport patients who need hospitalization to county hospitals and provide on-site care to residents with milder

cases.

DCPH is working to identify and contact anyone who may have been exposed to the virus.



Amber Gaudet can be reached via email at agaudet@twu.edu.