COVID-19 total reaches 137 in Denton County, 54 new cases confirmed

Denton County now has 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19, judge Andy Eads announced in a joint news conference today.

The new figure includes 54 new cases since yesterday, 31 of which are at the Denton State Supported Living Center, which now has 39 cases. The total also includes cases in four new municipalities – Argyle, Corinth, Krum and Roanoke – and brings the number of cases in the City of Denton to 47, Eads said.

Two DSSLC staff members also tested positive, though one resides outside Denton County and was not included in the new case count.

Officials believe the initial source of transmission at the center was community spread, with over 1,400 individuals helping facilitate care during normal operations, Director of DCPH Matt Richardson said. Richardson said DCPH officials are continuing to administer testing to anyone who may have been exposed at the center. DCPH is currently awaiting testing results from the most high-risk DSSLC employees.

Denton officials have been working with state representatives to add emergency medical resources at the DSSLC, City of Denton Mayor Chris Watts said. The Texas Health and Human Services Commission will add four EMT units at the center and have developed a plan to transport patients to hospitals throughout the county based on bed availability. THHS will also provide on-site care for patients that don’t need transport, Watts said.

Richardson said health officials expect the number of cases in Denton County to continue to climb in the immediate future.

“Community spread is being seen throughout Denton County now and we continue to stress the importance of physical distancing,” Richardson said. “With incubation and transmission timelines, we still expect to see cases continue to rise while community members stay home; however, we hope those numbers begin to flatten within the coming weeks.”

Eads said the Commissioners Court today adopted an amendment extending the stay-at-home order issued March 24 until March 31, when it will be evaluated again based on virus trends in the county and greater DFW metroplex. He urged residents to go out only for essentials and follow recommendations from state agencies to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re asking for the people of Denton County to be partners with us and take individual responsibility,” Eads said. “The government cannot solve all their problems. This is going to require responsibility for you as an individual and you as a household to help provide social distancing.”



