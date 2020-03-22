Six additional COVID-19 cases confirmed in Denton County, increasing total to 30

Six additional cases of COVID-19 have been reported this afternoon by Denton County Public Health, raising the county total to 30.

Out of the 30 patients, eight reside in the city of Denton, five in Friso, five in Lewisville, two in Little Elm and two in Prosper. New cases have been found in Roanoke and Flower Mound, according to a DCPH news release. The majority of confirmed cases are in older patients, with 20 between 40-69 years old.

21 of the patients are in home isolation, while the remaining nine are in the hospital.

Individuals with COVID-19 reportedly have mild to severe respiratory illness. Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and may appear in two to 14 days.

DCPH suggests people experiencing mild respiratory symptoms self-isolate until it’s been seven days since the first symptoms appeared, they have not had a fever in 72 hours and other symptoms have improved.

DCPH is continuing to monitor the coronavirus in Denton County. Information for medical providers, travelers and community members can be found on their website

Plamedie Ifasso can be reached at pifasso@twu.edu.

Featured Image courtesy of the Wall Street Journal.