County total rises to 36 one day after amended declaration closes salons, tattoo parlors

Denton County Public Health confirmed six new cases of COVID-19 in Denton County, bringing the countywide total to 36 and the total in the City of Denton to nine, according to a news release Monday.

Denton continues to have the highest concentration of cases in the county with nine, followed by Frisco with five. 25 of the 36 patients in Denton County are in home isolation, while 11 are in hospital isolation. 18 contracted the virus from recent travel, 12 from local transmission, and four from contact with a confirmed case. The cause of contraction remains under investigation for two of the cases.

The most recent cases come just one day after an amended disaster declaration by the Denton County Commissioners Court ordering the closure of hair and nail salons, tattoo parlors and barber shops, and limited public gatherings to 10 people or less.

DCPH is working to identify anyone who may have been exposed to the virus and will contact them directly. Patients diagnosed with COVID-19 report mild to severe respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough, and shortness of breath, though some symptoms may be more severe or lead to complications and even death. Symptoms appear two to 14 days after exposure.

The most updated COVID-19 recommendations guide individuals with mild symptoms to stay home and self-isolate until all three of the following have happened:

• You have had no fever for at least 72 hours without the use of fever-reducing medicine.

• Other symptoms have improved.

• At least 7 days have passed since your symptoms first appeared.

Patients who experience a worsening of COVID-19 symptoms are advised to call their healthcare provider before arriving at their doctor’s office or emergency room to limit the spread of the virus.

Local information for community members, travelers, and healthcare providers is available here.

Amber Gaudet can be reached via email at agaudet@twu.edu.

Featured image courtesy of The Texas Tribune.