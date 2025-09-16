Welcome Week: the fall 2025 semester begins

Fall 2025 has officially arrived, with student life hosting its annual events, such as Pioneer Camp, which welcomed incoming freshmen. Greeted alongside first-years, returning students enjoyed Block Party, Silent Disco, and RHA Bingo.

“[Texas Women’s University] has been the most welcoming school ever,” stated freshman Layla Johnson. “During Pioneer Camp [staff] eases you into school life, which is very important coming into a new environment. The campus feels like a second home, and I love the sense of comfort.”

Maroon Move-In

Housing and Dining prepared for the influx of students in both on and off campus spaces. The week before school began saw the annual routine of students moving into residence halls for the duration of the school year. Housing staff and parents bustled around as students lined up for keys and hall shirts.

“This year’s Maroon Move-In was our best yet,” stated Jill Eckardt, Executive Director of Housing and Dining. “Changes reduced stress for students, families, and TWU personnel. We added an additional day, stationed volunteers at strategic points, spreading near 2,000 check-ins over 23 days and alleviated traffic.”

myTWU

Changes across Student Life are going into effect this semester. Pioneer Engage has been replaced by myTWU, an app for event coordination and student organizations. The introduction of myTWU addresses the numerous technical difficulties that Pioneer Engage had, as well as incorporating a mobile platform for campus events.

Campus updates

TWU also opened the new Health Sciences Center, with the first Denton nursing students beginning term. The newest $107 million building is set to include laboratories, classrooms, and on-site training and clinics. Following the opening this previous summer, the building is under reconstruction following a fire on the roof/attic. Firefighters from Denton and neighboring cities attended the scene, quelling the 150 degree fire that sent two firefighters to the hospital. Students began classes alongside repairs on the top floors.

Similarly to the anticipated developments, Brackenridge Hall opened after 18 months of construction. The remodeled Welcome Center features student resource offices, including Financial Aid, Student Money Management Center and Scholarships. The official ribbon cutting ceremony was held on September 4, at 9:30 AM.

Upcoming events

With the Fall ‘25 semester being several weeks in, students can anticipate upcoming events this September. TWU Volleyball is hosting a Pack the House game against St. Mary’s on 9/18. Noche de Balie hosted by the Center for Student Involvement office, and a Career Expo on 10/7.

Annalise Soto can be contacted via email at asotoserrano@twu.edu