Ways to destress during finals

As the finals season gets closer, students at Texas Woman’s University may begin to feel overwhelmed, stressed and anxious due to their upcoming tests and assignments. At TWU, there are many ways to destress as the end of the semester comes to a close.

Pet Therapy Program

At TWU, the Pet Therapy Program is held at least once a month and is an amazing way to destress. Just seeing the dogs can help ease anxiety and relax from studying, even if it is only for an hour. During the event, students can pet, take pictures and even feed the dogs as a way to interact with them.

The final event that Pet Therapy will host is on May 2 at the Garden Room at Brackenridge Hall from 12 p.m. through 1 p.m.

Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS)

A way for students to take care of their mental health during this time is to utilize the Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) on campus. Through this program, students can talk to a trained professional in person at the Old Main Building or through Telehealth.

The last event that CAPS will be holding is Equine Therapy with Outdoor Adventure on May 6.

Fitness and Recreation

During this time, it can be easy for students to forget to take care of their bodies. One way that they can care for their physical health during this time is by going to the campus’ Fitness and Recreation Center.

On the TWU Fitness and Recreation’s website, it states “The Denton Campus is home to our fitness and recreation facility that includes a 30-foot climbing wall, basketball court, women’s and men’s locker room, weight and cardio areas, three group exercise studios, and an outdoor adventure center. We also offer an indoor pool, outdoor intramural field, sand volleyball, basketball, and tennis courts.”

Food

One of the best ways students can treat themselves during finals is to grab a bite to eat. When students need a break from studying or when they are done with their finals, they can reward themselves by going to their favorite restaurant. At the TWU campus, there are many vendors such as Bunsen Tea Lab, Peet’s Coffee and Starbucks where students can pick up a quick snack or meal to refuel themselves.

Spend time with Friends

During finals, one of the best ways to relieve stress is by spending time with friends. Students can grab some food at their favorite restaurants, rent games at the Student Union at Hubbard Hall, listen to music or visit one of the top attractions at TWU.

Clarise Tujardon can be reached via email at ctujardon@twu.edu.

Featured illustration by Stephanie Vo