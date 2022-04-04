University regent expands scholarship program by pledging $100,000 gift

A gift of $100,000 was given to Texas Woman’s University by a university regent and her husband to expand a four-year scholarship program for Denton High School graduates on March 21.

TWU Regent Vice Chair Stacie Dieb McDavid and her husband, David McDavid, established the Dieb-McDavid Scholarship last year. The scholarship covers four years of tuition, and it was awarded to five 2021 Denton High School graduates last year. Each scholarship is estimated to be worth $20,000 each over a four-year period.

“David and I are thrilled to give more deserving Denton High School graduates a chance to succeed academically and follow their dreams, and we hope this inspires others to pay it forward too,” Regent McDavid said according to a press release.

In order to receive the scholarship, students must qualify for federal financial aid, achieve a minimum of a 3.0 GPA, and graduate in the top half of their class. They will receive the scholarship for four years if they maintain a 3.0 GPA, remain enrolled as a full-time student, and attend scholarship program activities. Eligible students are automatically enrolled during the admissions process.

“Paying tuition and fees is probably the biggest obstacle for some of the extraordinary talented future leaders who live right here in Denton, so the generosity of the McDavids and their scholarship program is hitting the nail on the head in terms of students’ success and advancing the university’s mission for Texas,” Chancellor Carine M. Feyten said according to a press release.

Recipients will have access to a scholarship manager who will assist them with academic support services, act as a mentor, monitor academic progress and provide access to study skills training.

Laura Pearson can be reached via email at lpearson6@twu.edu.

Photo courtesy to Texas Woman’s University.