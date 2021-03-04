TWU to continue requiring masks, other COVID-19 precautions

Despite Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement that he will end statewide COVID-19 mandates, Texas Woman’s University will continue to enforce mask requirements and other social distancing protocols, TWU spokesperson Matt Flores said Wednesday.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday he will lift Texas’s mask mandate and allow businesses to return to 100% occupancy March 10 as there has been a steady drop in cases nationwide. However, with Texas reporting more than 25 new cases per 100,000 people daily, health officials have said residents should continue to wear masks.

The governor’s order will not influence the university’s own COVID precaution requirements for students, staff, faculty and visitors, and TWU will continue to enforce occupancy limits on in-person classes and masks in public spaces, Flores said.

“Although the governor’s mask order will be lifted, it does not preclude the university from maintaining its own orders,” Flores said. “[Like] many public universities, [we] will continue [our] own masking policies and social distancing practices.”

Chancellor Carine Feyton sent an email Wednesday evening informing students that the university will continue the “current set of practices—grounded in CDC guidance, including the guidance for wearing masks.”

“I credit your care—one of our core values—in following our health agency-based guidance with our relatively low number of COVID cases,” Feyton said. “From what we have learned about COVID so far: an effort to protect others ends up also protecting you.”



For more information on the university’s COVID protocols, click here.

Featured image: Lasso file photo by Sarah Pham.