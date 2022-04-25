TWU to offer in-person, virtual summer camps in 2022

Texas Woman’s University is set to host a diverse array of camps for children this summer ranging in topics from cooking, technology and STEM.

Culinology Camp

From June 4-10, kids ages 6-17 will have the opportunity to explore cooking and nutrition with the Texas Woman’s University Department of Nutrition and Food Sciences.

For students aged 6-11, they will learn the basics of cooking, such as sauteing and boiling, as well as learning to use a knife safely and when to ask for help from an adult, according to Dr. Kathleen Davis. The students will learn how to cook while making themselves a tasty lunch, and in the afternoon, they will participate in fun activities on TWU’s campus. The camp closes off with the children making their parents their very own culinary creations to showcase all that they have learned.

“We started this camp for the community, and we wanted kids who were interested in cooking and nutrition to be able to learn about that,” Davis said.

Children aged 12-17 will learn molecular gastronomy and advanced techniques from Professor James Adams, who worked for well-known foods brands Campbell Soup Company and Tyson Foods before deciding to teach at TWU.

Registration for the Culinology Camp is open and will close May 20.

Pioneer Digital Days Virtual Summer Camp

For children aged 5-8, they can attend a free, virtual summer camp on June 27 to July 1 over technology in the modern world. The camp is sponsored by the TWU Department of Literacy and Learning and is designed to encourage young children, parents and teachers to become engaged with different forms of technology to become competent digital citizens.

Registration for the Pioneer Digital Days Virtual Summer Camp is open and those accepted into the camp will be notified by the middle of May.

TWU/AFA CyberCamp

Developed by the Air Force Association (AFA), TWU’s Division of Computer Science will hold a camp June 6-10 covering cybersecurity. The camp covers topics surrounding cybersecurity and engages students through a hands-on approach, with the camp finishing with a final team competition simulating real life situations

Registration is currently open.

Science, Technology, Engineering, Math, & Medicine (STEMM) Camp

For all the future scientists aged 14-18, TWU will host a STEMM Camp sponsored by the TWU Divison of Biology from July 25-29. In this camp, students will explore medical science through real-world case studies and laboratory activities.

Registration is currently open.

Camp CoDE (Computing in Deaf Education) for Girls

From June 14-18, deaf girls kindergarten through eighth grade and their teachers can learn how to build, use and code a diverse group of robotic technology. The camp will be hosted by the TWU Future Classroom Lab and will give nine girls and their teachers the opportunity to learn computing, coding and robotic skills. Girls and teachers selected will receive a stipend to receive codable robots to take home.

Registration is currently open and will close May 16.

Pioneer All-State Choir Camp

High school singers from across Texas can attend the Pioneer Choir Camp in order to prepare for a successful all-state audition. The Small School Camp will be held July 25-27, and the Large School Camp will be held July 28-30. At the end of the camp, participants will perform in a concert.

Registration is currently open.

TWU Athletics Camp

On Texas Woman’s University’s Denton campus, TWU Athletics will offer opportunities for athletes across many sports including volleyball, gymnastics and artistic swimming, among others. Across the sports offered, there are camps for youth and elite-level athletes.

Maddie Ray can be reached via email at mray10@twu.edu.