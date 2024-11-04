TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, November 7-8

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus, Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307 and 3rd Floor, Room 3111, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

_______________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Finance and Audit Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 1:00 PM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus, Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307 and 3rd Floor, Room 3111, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

____________________________________________________________________________________________________

Full Board Meeting Agenda: Friday, November 8, 2024, at 9:00 AM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus, Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307 and 3rd Floor, Room 3111, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

Full Board Members: Regents McDavid (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Hyde, Jester, Shepard, Wilson, Wright, Wu, and Landgrebe (non-voting)

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 9, 2024 and the Special Called Board Meeting of October 16, 2024

III. Consent Agenda

A. Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC

B. Recommend Approval of Intercomponent Transfers and Use of State Appropriations

C. Recommend Approval of Oklahoma Non-Resident Tuition Rate

D. Recommend Approval of Tuition and Fee Increases

E. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy and Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy

F. Recommend Approval of Archiving Regent Policy E.50210: Purchasing Policy: Competitive Bidding

G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy D.40000: Gift Acceptance Policy

H. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

I. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50510: Gun Free Zones (Campus Carry) Policy

J. Recommend Approval of Emerita Staff

K. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy A.10000: Regent Bylaws

L. Recommend Approval of New Fully Online Bachelor of Science in Multidisciplinary Studies Degree

M. Recommend Approval of Archiving Regent Policy C.30100: Accreditation

N. Recommend Approval of Faculty Member for Tenure

IV. Presentations

A. Presentation of Tenure Faculty Member

Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

B. Presentation of Emerita Staff

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration

V. Full Board Agenda

A. Report on Momentum: Strategic Plan 2023-2028 Updates

Presenters: Mr. Christopher Johnson, Assistant Vice Chancellor for Strategy and Chief of Staff

B. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

VI. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President

Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President

VII. Future Business

VIII. Regents’ Remarks

IX. Adjourn Full Board Meeting