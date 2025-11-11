TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, November 13

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance and Audit Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM
Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030
Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/
Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185
Full Board Meeting
I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 15, 2025
III. Consent Agenda
- III.A. Recommend Approval of Office of Audit Services Charter
- III.B. Recommend Approval of Master Food Service Contract with Chartwells
- III.C. Recommend Approval of Amending PNC Bank Collective Banking Resolution
- III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy
- III.F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Emerita Staff
- III.H. Recommend Approval of Delegation of Authority to the Chancellor and President and to the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost for Texas Education Code Section 51.315
- III.I. Recommend Approval of Emeriti Faculty
IV. Presentations
- IV.A. Presentation of Emerita Staff
- Presenters: Mr. Tony Sanchez, Chief Human Resources and People OfficerIV.B. Presentation of Emeriti Faculty
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
V. Full Board Agenda
- V.A. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
- Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Vice Chancellor for Government Relations
- V.B. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President
- Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President
- V.C. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President
- Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President
- V.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy A.10000: Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents Bylaws
- Presenters: Ms. Wonny Lervisit, General Counsel
- V.E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy C.30010: Shared Governance Policy
- Presenters: Ms. Wonny Lervisit, General Counsel
- VI. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President
- Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President
VII. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- VII.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.071
- VII.A.1. Consultation with Attorney
VIII. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
IX. Future Business
X. Regents’ Remarks
XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting
Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Finance and Audit Committee Members
I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of August 14, 2025
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on Enrollment
- Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President of Enrollment Management
- III.B. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement
- Presenters: Jaime Porter, Interim Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement, Interim Executive Officer, TWU Foundation
- III.C. Report on Office of Audit Services
- Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- III.D. Recommend Approval of Office of Audit Services Charter
- Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Master Food Service Contract with Chartwells
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life
- III.F. Recommend Approval of Amending PNC Bank Collective Banking Resolution
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tominson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.H. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.I. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement
IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074
- IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Emerita Staff
V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
Academic Affairs Committee Members
I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of August 14, 2025
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL)
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Nancy Chick, Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship
- III.B. Report on the Center for Leadership Research and Workforce Development: A Collaboration of Academic Affairs and the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Ms. Shannon Mantaro, Executive Director and Chief Officer of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership
- III.C. Recommend Approval of Delegation of Authority to the Chancellor and President and to the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost for Texas Education Code Section 51.315
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074
- IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Emeriti Faculty
V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VI. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
