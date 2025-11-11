TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, November 13

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance and Audit Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 13, 2025, at 12:30 PM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

Full Board Meeting

Full Board Members

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 15, 2025

III. Consent Agenda

III.A. Recommend Approval of Office of Audit Services Charter

III.B. Recommend Approval of Master Food Service Contract with Chartwells

III.C. Recommend Approval of Amending PNC Bank Collective Banking Resolution

III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy

III.E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy

III.F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

III.G. Recommend Approval of Emerita Staff

III.H. Recommend Approval of Delegation of Authority to the Chancellor and President and to the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost for Texas Education Code Section 51.315

III.I. Recommend Approval of Emeriti Faculty

IV. Presentations

IV.A. Presentation of Emerita Staff Presenters: Mr. Tony Sanchez, Chief Human Resources and People OfficerIV.B. Presentation of Emeriti Faculty Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost



V. Full Board Agenda

V.A. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Vice Chancellor for Government Relations

V.B. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President

V.C. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President

Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President

V.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy A.10000: Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents Bylaws Presenters: Ms. Wonny Lervisit, General Counsel

V.E. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy C.30010: Shared Governance Policy Presenters: Ms. Wonny Lervisit, General Counsel

VI. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President



VII. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

VII.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.071 VII.A.1. Consultation with Attorney



VIII. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

IX. Future Business

X. Regents’ Remarks

XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting

Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Finance and Audit Committee Members

I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of August 14, 2025

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on Enrollment Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President of Enrollment Management

III.B. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement Presenters: Jaime Porter, Interim Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement, Interim Executive Officer, TWU Foundation

III.C. Report on Office of Audit Services Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

III.D. Recommend Approval of Office of Audit Services Charter Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

III.E. Recommend Approval of Master Food Service Contract with Chartwells Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President for Student Life

III.F. Recommend Approval of Amending PNC Bank Collective Banking Resolution Presenters: Mr. Jason Tominson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.H. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.I. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement



IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074 IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Emerita Staff



V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Academic Affairs Committee Members

I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of August 14, 2025

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on the Scholarship of Teaching and Learning (SoTL) Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Nancy Chick, Executive Director of Teaching, Learning, and Scholarship

III.B. Report on the Center for Leadership Research and Workforce Development: A Collaboration of Academic Affairs and the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership

Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Ms. Shannon Mantaro, Executive Director and Chief Officer of the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership

III.C. Recommend Approval of Delegation of Authority to the Chancellor and President and to the Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost for Texas Education Code Section 51.315

Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074 IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Emeriti Faculty



V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting