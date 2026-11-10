TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, November 12-13

Finance and Audit Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM
Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 3:30 PM
Full Board Meeting Agenda: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM
Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus, Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030
Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/
Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185
Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Finance and Audit Committee Members
I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of August 13, 2026
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on Enrollment
- Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President for Enrollment Management
- III.B. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement
- Presenters: Ms. Jaime Porter, Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement, Executive Officer, TWU Foundation
- III.C. Report on Office of Audit Services
- Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- III.D. Recommend Approval of Oklahoma Tuition Rate
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.F. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60600: Conditions of Work
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration
- III.H. Recommend Approval of Engineering Building and Supporting Facilities Project
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- III.I. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement
IV. Recess to Executive Closed Session
- IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.076
- IV.A.1. Report on Regent Policy E.50510: Weapons and Firearms Policy
- IV.A.2. Report on Student Athlete Data Privacy Audit
- IV.B. Deliberations Regarding Real Property – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.072
- IV.B.1. Recommend Approval of Delegating Authority to Negotiate and Execute a Lease and All Necessary Tenant Improvements for Additional Space in Downtown Dallas
V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
Academic Affairs Committee Members
I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of August 13, 2026
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on Faculty Highlight, Health Care Administration Program, Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship – Houston Campus
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Jessica Wright, Assistant Professor of Health Care Administration
- III.B. Recommend Approval of General Education Curriculum Review and Authorization for Certification of Compliance pursuant to Texas Education Code Section 51.315
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
- III.C. Recommend Approval of the New Master in Physician Assistant Studies Degree
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Catrine Tudor-Locke, Dean of the College of Health Sciences
- III.D. Recommend Approval of the Embedded Associate of Science in Business Degree
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Mr. Christopher Johnson, Dallas Campus President
IV. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
Full Board Meeting
I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order
II. Approval of Meeting Minutes
- II.A. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 14, 2026
- II.B. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Special Called Board Meeting of August 19, 2026
III. Consent Agenda
- III.A. Recommend Approval of Oklahoma Tuition Rate
- III.B. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy
- III.C. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy
- III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60600: Conditions of Work
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Engineering Building and Supporting Facilities Project
- III.F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Delegating Authority to Negotiate and Execute a Lease and All Necessary Tenant Improvements for Additional Space in Downtown Dallas
- III.H. Recommend Approval of General Education Curriculum Review and Authorization for Certification of Compliance pursuant to Texas Education Code Section 51.315
- III.I. Recommend Approval of the New Master in Physician Assistant Studies Degree
- III.J. Recommend Approval of the Embedded Associate of Science in Business Degree
IV. Full Board Agenda
- IV.A. Report on the Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
- Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Vice Chancellor for Government Relations
- IV.B. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President
- Presenters: Mr. Christopher Johnson, Dallas Campus President
- IV.C. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President
- Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President
V. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President
- Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President
VI. Recess to Executive Closed Session
- VI.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Privileged Communication, Legal Matters, or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.071
- VI.A.1. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Privileged Communications, Legal Matters, or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers, with Possible Action
- VI.B. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074
- VI.B.1. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees
VII. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VIII. Future Business
IX. Regents’ Remarks
X. Adjourn Full Board Meeting
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