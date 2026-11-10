TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, November 12-13

Finance and Audit Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 1:00 PM

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda: Thursday, November 12, 2026, at 3:30 PM

Full Board Meeting Agenda: Friday, November 13, 2026, at 9:00 AM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Houston Campus, Institute of Health Sciences, 10th Floor, Room 10307, 6700 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77030

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Finance and Audit Committee Members

I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of August 13, 2026

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on Enrollment Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President for Enrollment Management

III.B. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement Presenters: Ms. Jaime Porter, Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement, Executive Officer, TWU Foundation

III.C. Report on Office of Audit Services Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

III.D. Recommend Approval of Oklahoma Tuition Rate Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.E. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.F. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.G. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60600: Conditions of Work Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration

III.H. Recommend Approval of Engineering Building and Supporting Facilities Project Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Senior Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Rob Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

III.I. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement



IV. Recess to Executive Closed Session

IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.076 IV.A.1. Report on Regent Policy E.50510: Weapons and Firearms Policy IV.A.2. Report on Student Athlete Data Privacy Audit

IV.B. Deliberations Regarding Real Property – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.072 IV.B.1. Recommend Approval of Delegating Authority to Negotiate and Execute a Lease and All Necessary Tenant Improvements for Additional Space in Downtown Dallas



V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Academic Affairs Committee Members

I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of August 13, 2026

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on Faculty Highlight, Health Care Administration Program, Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship – Houston Campus Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Jessica Wright, Assistant Professor of Health Care Administration

III.B. Recommend Approval of General Education Curriculum Review and Authorization for Certification of Compliance pursuant to Texas Education Code Section 51.315 Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

III.C. Recommend Approval of the New Master in Physician Assistant Studies Degree Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Catrine Tudor-Locke, Dean of the College of Health Sciences

III.D. Recommend Approval of the Embedded Associate of Science in Business Degree Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Mr. Christopher Johnson, Dallas Campus President



IV. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Full Board Meeting

Full Board Members

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Approval of Meeting Minutes

II.A. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of August 14, 2026

II.B. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Special Called Board Meeting of August 19, 2026

III. Consent Agenda

III.A. Recommend Approval of Oklahoma Tuition Rate

III.B. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50100: Investment Policy

III.C. Recommend Approval of Reaffirmation of Regent Policy E.50110: Endowment Investment and Distribution Policy

III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60600: Conditions of Work

III.E. Recommend Approval of Engineering Building and Supporting Facilities Project

III.F. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

III.G. Recommend Approval of Delegating Authority to Negotiate and Execute a Lease and All Necessary Tenant Improvements for Additional Space in Downtown Dallas

III.H. Recommend Approval of General Education Curriculum Review and Authorization for Certification of Compliance pursuant to Texas Education Code Section 51.315

III.I. Recommend Approval of the New Master in Physician Assistant Studies Degree

III.J. Recommend Approval of the Embedded Associate of Science in Business Degree

IV. Full Board Agenda

IV.A. Report on the Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Vice Chancellor for Government Relations

IV.B. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President Presenters: Mr. Christopher Johnson, Dallas Campus President

IV.C. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President



V. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President

Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President

VI. Recess to Executive Closed Session

VI.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Privileged Communication, Legal Matters, or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.071 VI.A.1. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Privileged Communications, Legal Matters, or Pending and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers, with Possible Action

VI.B. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees – Texas Government Code, Sec. 551.074 VI.B.1. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees



VII. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VIII. Future Business

IX. Regents’ Remarks

X. Adjourn Full Board Meeting