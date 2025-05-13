TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, May 15

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University T. Boones Pickens Institute of Health Sciences – Dallas Campus, 3rd Floor, Room 3620 and 2nd Floor, Room 2502

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda

Academic Affairs Committee Members: Regents Hyde (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Shepard, McDavid (ex-officio), and Landgrebe (non-voting)

I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of February 13, 2025

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on Faculty Senate Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Emarely Rosa-Dávila, Speaker of the Faculty Senate

Report on Faculty Senate III.B. Report on Faculty Highlight, Computer Science, College of Arts and Sciences – Denton Campus Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. David Gardner, Associate Professor and Division Lead of Computer Science, and Dr. Gustavo Salazar, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry

Report on Faculty Highlight, Computer Science, College of Arts and Sciences – Denton Campus III.C. Report on Adding the “E” to STEM Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

Report on Adding the “E” to STEM III.D. Recommend Approval of New Bachelor of Science in Food Science Degree Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. Wen-Hsing Cheng, Professor and Chair of Nutrition and Food Sciences, and Dr. Cynthia Warren, Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences

Recommend Approval of New Bachelor of Science in Food Science Degree III.E. Recommend Approval of Awards for Faculty Development Leave for Academic Year 2025-2026 Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

Recommend Approval of Awards for Faculty Development Leave for Academic Year 2025-2026

IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Faculty for Promotion and Tenure

Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code

V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Finance and Audit Committee Members: Regents Wright (Chair), Jester, Wilson, Wu, and McDavid (ex-officio)

I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of February 13, 2025

III. Agenda

III.A. Report on Texas Woman’s University System Investments Managed by the Texas A&M University System Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Dave Verghese, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Texas A&M University System

Report on Texas Woman’s University System Investments Managed by the Texas A&M University System III.B. Report on Staff Council Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Juan Carvajal de Luna, Staff Council President

Report on Staff Council III.C. Report on Facilities and Construction Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

Report on Facilities and Construction III.D. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement Presenters: Ms. Lisa Rampy, Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement

Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement III.E. Report on Office of Audit Services Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

Report on Office of Audit Services III.F. Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. J. Clinton Grant, Director, Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences

Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC III.G. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement

Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

IV.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy B.20000: Nondiscrimination Policy IV.A.2. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60000: Employment Practices Policy

Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code IV.B. Deliberation Regarding Real Property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code IV.B.1. Recommend Approval of Acquisition of Real Property in Denton, Texas 76209

Deliberation Regarding Real Property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code

V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Full Board Meeting Agenda

Full Board Members: Regents McDavid (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Hyde, Jester, Shepard, Wilson, Wright, Wu, and Landgrebe (non-voting)

I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order

II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of February 13, 2025

III. Consent Agenda

III.A. Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC

III.B. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

III.C. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy B.20000: Nondiscrimination Policy

III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60000: Employment Practices Policy

III.E. Recommend Approval of Acquisition of Real Property in Denton, Texas 76209

III.F. Recommend Approval of New Bachelor of Science in Food Science Degree

III.G. Recommend Approval of Awards for Faculty Development Leave for Academic Year 2025-2026

III.H. Recommend Approval of Faculty for Promotion and Tenure

IV. Presentations

IV.A. Recognition of Service of Student Regent and Student Regent Report on Service Presenters: Dr. Crystal Wright, Board Chair and Presiding Officer, Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Emarely Rosa-Dávila, Speaker of the Faculty Senate

Recognition of Service of Student Regent and Student Regent Report on Service IV.B. Presentation of Promotion and Tenure Faculty Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

Presentation of Promotion and Tenure Faculty

V. Full Board Agenda

V.A. Report on Texas Woman’s University Spring 2025 Athletics Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life, and Ms. Sandee Mott, Executive Director of Athletics

Report on Texas Woman’s University Spring 2025 Athletics V.B. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs V.C. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President

Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President V.D. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President

Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President

VI. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President

Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President

VII. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session

VII.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code VII.A.1. Recommend Approval of the Continuation of the Chancellor’s Contract VII.A.2. Consultation Regarding the Board of Regents Semiannual Self-Evaluation

Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code VII.B. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code VII.B.1. Consultation with Counsel Regarding Legal Matters, Including Pending, Threatened, and Contemplated Litigation and Settlement Offers

Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code

VIII. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

IX. Future Business

X. Regents’ Remarks XI. Adjourn Full Board Meeting