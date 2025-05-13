TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, May 15

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 10:00 AM
Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University T. Boones Pickens Institute of Health Sciences – Dallas Campus, 3rd Floor, Room 3620 and 2nd Floor, Room 2502
Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/
Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185
Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda
Academic Affairs Committee Members: Regents Hyde (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Shepard, McDavid (ex-officio), and Landgrebe (non-voting)
I. Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of February 13, 2025
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on Faculty Senate
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Emarely Rosa-Dávila, Speaker of the Faculty Senate
- III.B. Report on Faculty Highlight, Computer Science, College of Arts and Sciences – Denton Campus
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. David Gardner, Associate Professor and Division Lead of Computer Science, and Dr. Gustavo Salazar, Assistant Professor of Chemistry and Biochemistry
- III.C. Report on Adding the “E” to STEM
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
- III.D. Recommend Approval of New Bachelor of Science in Food Science Degree
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. Wen-Hsing Cheng, Professor and Chair of Nutrition and Food Sciences, and Dr. Cynthia Warren, Professor of Nutrition and Food Sciences
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Awards for Faculty Development Leave for Academic Year 2025-2026
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- IV.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code
- IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Faculty for Promotion and Tenure
V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VI. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
Finance and Audit Committee Members: Regents Wright (Chair), Jester, Wilson, Wu, and McDavid (ex-officio)
I. Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of February 13, 2025
III. Agenda
- III.A. Report on Texas Woman’s University System Investments Managed by the Texas A&M University System
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Dave Verghese, Deputy Chief Investment Officer, Texas A&M University System
- III.B. Report on Staff Council
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Juan Carvajal de Luna, Staff Council President
- III.C. Report on Facilities and Construction
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- III.D. Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement
- Presenters: Ms. Lisa Rampy, Vice President for University Advancement & Alumni Engagement
- III.E. Report on Office of Audit Services
- Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- III.F. Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC
- Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration, and Mr. J. Clinton Grant, Director, Doswell School of Aeronautical Sciences
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement
IV. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- IV.A. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code
- IV.A.1. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy B.20000: Nondiscrimination Policy
- IV.A.2. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60000: Employment Practices Policy
- IV.B. Deliberation Regarding Real Property pursuant to Section 551.072 of the Texas Government Code
- IV.B.1. Recommend Approval of Acquisition of Real Property in Denton, Texas 76209
V. Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
VI. Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Full Board Meeting Agenda
Full Board Members: Regents McDavid (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Hyde, Jester, Shepard, Wilson, Wright, Wu, and Landgrebe (non-voting)
I. Call Full Board Meeting to Order
II. Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of February 13, 2025
III. Consent Agenda
- III.A. Recommend Approval of Flight Services Contract Amendment with US Aviation Group, LLC
- III.B. Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- III.C. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy B.20000: Nondiscrimination Policy
- III.D. Recommend Approval of Revisions to Regent Policy F.60000: Employment Practices Policy
- III.E. Recommend Approval of Acquisition of Real Property in Denton, Texas 76209
- III.F. Recommend Approval of New Bachelor of Science in Food Science Degree
- III.G. Recommend Approval of Awards for Faculty Development Leave for Academic Year 2025-2026
- III.H. Recommend Approval of Faculty for Promotion and Tenure
IV. Presentations
- IV.A. Recognition of Service of Student Regent and Student Regent Report on Service
- Presenters: Dr. Crystal Wright, Board Chair and Presiding Officer, Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, and Dr. Emarely Rosa-Dávila, Speaker of the Faculty Senate
- IV.B. Presentation of Promotion and Tenure Faculty
- Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
V. Full Board Agenda
- V.A. Report on Texas Woman’s University Spring 2025 Athletics
- Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life, and Ms. Sandee Mott, Executive Director of Athletics
- V.B. Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
- Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
- V.C. Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President
- Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President
- V.D. Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President
- Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President
VI. Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President
- Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President
VII. Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- VII.A. Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code
- VII.A.1. Recommend Approval of the Continuation of the Chancellor’s Contract
- VII.A.2. Consultation Regarding the Board of Regents Semiannual Self-Evaluation
- VII.B. Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code
- VII.B.1. Consultation with Counsel Regarding Legal Matters, Including Pending, Threatened, and Contemplated Litigation and Settlement Offers
