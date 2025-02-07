TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, February 13

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM
Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Denton Campus, Hubbard Hall, 301 Administration Drive, Hubbard Hall – Southeast Ballroom and Room 2238, Denton, TX 76201
Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/
Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185
Finance Committee Meeting Agenda
Finance and Audit Committee Members: Regents Wright (Chair), Jester, Wilson, Wu, and McDavid (ex-officio)
- Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order
- Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of November 7, 2024
- Agenda
- Report on Spring 2025 Enrollment
Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President for Enrollment Management
- Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement
Presenters: Ms. Lisa Rampy, Vice President for University Advancement and Alumni Engagement
- Report on Deferred Maintenance
Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- Report on Office of Audit Services
Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- Recommend Approval of Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Plan Revision
Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive
- Recommend Approval of Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship Building Project
Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- Recommend Approval of Guinn and Stark Halls Code Improvements Project – Phase 1
Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- Recommend Approval of Delegation of Contract Authority to the Vice President of Finance and Administration to Negotiate and Execute the Energy Contracts for the Dallas and Houston Campuses
Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction
- Recommend Approval of IT Solutions Migration Services Contracts
Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Dr. Henry Torres, Chief Information Officer
- Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement
- Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits pursuant to Section 551.076 of the Texas Government Code
- Consultation regarding Information Safeguards and Security Plan
- Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits pursuant to Section 551.076 of the Texas Government Code
- Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting
Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda
Academic Affairs Committee Members: Regents Hyde (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Shepard, McDavid (ex-officio), and Landgrebe (non-voting)
- Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order
- Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of November 7, 2024
- Agenda
- Report on Retention Initiatives at Texas Woman’s University
Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost
- Recommend Approval of New Hybrid Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Translation and Interpreting Degree
Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. Ashley Bender, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair of Language, Culture, and Gender Studies, and Dr. William R. Benner, Associate Professor of Spanish
IV. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting
Full Board Meeting Agenda
Full Board Members: Regents McDavid (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Hyde, Jester, Shepard, Wilson, Wright, Wu, and Landgrebe (non-voting)
- Call Full Board Meeting to Order
- Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of November 8, 2024
- Consent Agenda
- Recommend Approval of Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Plan RevisionRecommend Approval of Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship Building ProjectRecommend Approval of Guinn and Stark Halls Code Improvements Project – Phase 1Recommend Approval of Delegation of Contract Authority to the Vice President of Finance and Administration to Negotiate and Execute the Energy Contracts for the Dallas and Houston CampusesRecommend Approval of IT Solutions Migration Services ContractsRecommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants
- Recommend Approval of New Hybrid Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Translation and Interpreting Degree
- Presentation
- Recognize Departing Board of Regents Members: Regent McDavid, Regent Hyde, and Regent Wilson
Presenters: Ms. Stacie D. McDavid, Board Chair and Presiding Officer, and Dr. Crystal Wright, Vice Chair and Assistant Presiding Officer
- Full Board Agenda
- Report on Texas Woman’s University Athletics
Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life and Ms. Sandee Mott, Executive Director of Athletics
- Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs
- Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President
Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President
- Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President
Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President
- Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President
Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President
- Adjourn to Executive Closed Session
- Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code
- Consultation with Counsel Regarding Legal Matters, Including Pending, Threatened, and Contemplated Litigation and Settlement Offers
- Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code
- Consultation regarding Board of Regents Self-Evaluation
- Consultation regarding TWU Administration
- Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code
- Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session
- Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents Officer Elections
Presenters: Ms. Stacie D. McDavid, Board Chair and Presiding Officer
X. Future Business
XI. Regents’ Remarks
XII. Adjourn Full Board Meeting
