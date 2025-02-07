TWU System Board of Regents Meeting, February 13

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda, Finance Committee Meeting Agenda, Full Board Meeting Agenda: Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 1:00 PM

Meeting Location: Texas Woman’s University – Denton Campus, Hubbard Hall, 301 Administration Drive, Hubbard Hall – Southeast Ballroom and Room 2238, Denton, TX 76201

Meeting Broadcast: https://twu.edu/regents/meeting-broadcast/

Agenda and Meeting Materials: https://meetings.boardbook.org/Public/Organization/1185

Finance Committee Meeting Agenda

Finance and Audit Committee Members: Regents Wright (Chair), Jester, Wilson, Wu, and McDavid (ex-officio)

Call Finance and Audit Committee Meeting to Order Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Finance and Audit Committee Meeting of November 7, 2024 Agenda Report on Spring 2025 Enrollment

Presenters: Dr. Javier Flores, Vice President for Enrollment Management

Report on University Advancement and Alumni Engagement

Presenters: Ms. Lisa Rampy, Vice President for University Advancement and Alumni Engagement

Report on Deferred Maintenance

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

Report on Office of Audit Services

Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

Recommend Approval of Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Plan Revision

Presenters: Ms. Sharon Delgado, Chief Audit Executive

Recommend Approval of Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship Building Project

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

Recommend Approval of Guinn and Stark Halls Code Improvements Project – Phase 1

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

Recommend Approval of Delegation of Contract Authority to the Vice President of Finance and Administration to Negotiate and Execute the Energy Contracts for the Dallas and Houston Campuses

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Mr. Robert Ramirez, Senior Associate Vice President for Facilities Management and Construction

Recommend Approval of IT Solutions Migration Services Contracts

Presenters: Mr. Jason Tomlinson, Vice President for Finance and Administration and Dr. Henry Torres, Chief Information Officer

Recommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants

Presenters: Dr. Holly Hansen-Thomas, Vice Provost for Research, Innovation, and Corporate Engagement

Adjourn to Executive Closed Session Deliberations Regarding Security Devices or Security Audits pursuant to Section 551.076 of the Texas Government Code Consultation regarding Information Safeguards and Security Plan Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

Adjourn Finance and Audit Committee Meeting

Academic Affairs Committee Meeting Agenda

Academic Affairs Committee Members: Regents Hyde (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Shepard, McDavid (ex-officio), and Landgrebe (non-voting)

Call Academic Affairs Committee Meeting to Order Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Academic Affairs Committee Meeting of November 7, 2024 Agenda Report on Retention Initiatives at Texas Woman’s University

Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost

Recommend Approval of New Hybrid Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Translation and Interpreting Degree

Presenters: Dr. Angela Bauer, Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost, Dr. Ashley Bender, Associate Professor and Interim Department Chair of Language, Culture, and Gender Studies, and Dr. William R. Benner, Associate Professor of Spanish

IV. Adjourn Academic Affairs Committee Meeting

Full Board Meeting Agenda

Full Board Members: Regents McDavid (Chair), Amirkhan, Coleman, Hyde, Jester, Shepard, Wilson, Wright, Wu, and Landgrebe (non-voting)

Call Full Board Meeting to Order Consider Approval of the Minutes of the Full Board Meeting of November 8, 2024 Consent Agenda Recommend Approval of Fiscal Year 2025 Audit Plan RevisionRecommend Approval of Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship Building ProjectRecommend Approval of Guinn and Stark Halls Code Improvements Project – Phase 1Recommend Approval of Delegation of Contract Authority to the Vice President of Finance and Administration to Negotiate and Execute the Energy Contracts for the Dallas and Houston CampusesRecommend Approval of IT Solutions Migration Services ContractsRecommend Approval of Acceptance of Grants Recommend Approval of New Hybrid Bachelor of Arts in Spanish Translation and Interpreting Degree Presentation Recognize Departing Board of Regents Members: Regent McDavid, Regent Hyde, and Regent Wilson

Presenters: Ms. Stacie D. McDavid, Board Chair and Presiding Officer, and Dr. Crystal Wright, Vice Chair and Assistant Presiding Officer

Full Board Agenda Report on Texas Woman’s University Athletics



Presenters: Dr. Monica Mendez-Grant, Vice President of Student Life and Ms. Sandee Mott, Executive Director of Athletics

Report on Office of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

Presenters: Mr. Kevin Cruser, Director of Governmental and Legislative Affairs

Report on the Office of the Dallas Campus President

Presenters: Ms. Monica Christopher, Dallas Campus President

Report on the Office of the Houston Campus President

Presenters: Dr. Monica Williams, Houston Campus President

Report on the Office of the Chancellor and President

Presenters: Dr. Carine M. Feyten, Chancellor and President

Adjourn to Executive Closed Session Consultation with Attorney Regarding Legal Matters and/or Contemplated Litigation or Settlement Offers pursuant to Section 551.071 of the Texas Government Code Consultation with Counsel Regarding Legal Matters, Including Pending, Threatened, and Contemplated Litigation and Settlement Offers Deliberations Regarding Personnel Matters Relating to Appointment, Employment, Evaluation, Reassignment, Duties, Discipline, or Dismissal of Public Officers or Employees pursuant to Section 551.074 of the Texas Government Code Consultation regarding Board of Regents Self-Evaluation Consultation regarding TWU Administration

Reconvene into Open Session and Take Any Possible Action Regarding Matters Discussed in Executive Closed Session

Texas Woman’s University System Board of Regents Officer Elections

Presenters: Ms. Stacie D. McDavid, Board Chair and Presiding Officer

X. Future Business

XI. Regents’ Remarks

XII. Adjourn Full Board Meeting