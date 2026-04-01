TWU STUNT LSC runner-ups

The Texas Woman’s STUNT team competed in the Lone Star Conference Tournament on March 27, 2026. The Pioneers won second place in their first-ever LSC Championship appearance. Also earning 10 All-Conference selections and four LSC All-Academic honors.

Six members of Pioneer STUNT were selected to the All-Conference First Team. Senior Anna Cheek, graduate student Brooke Speights, and sophomore Julissa Cabrera each earned their second career First Team honors. Jasmine Monroe received her third consecutive First Team selection, while junior Maddie Boren and freshman Jordan Thomas were named to the First Team for the first time in their careers.

Four other Pioneers were recognized on the All-Conference Second Team: Alicia Kenney, Jordan Mares, NaKarla Arriola, and Tanith Chappie. For Kenney and Chappie, this marks the second time in their careers they have received Second Team honors.

The team also excelled academically, with Cabrera, Cheek, Chappie, and Speights all being named to the LSC All-Academic Team.

Bird Moffitt can be contacted via email at bmoffitt@twu.edu

Image Credit Lone Star Conference