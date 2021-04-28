TWU resumes use of Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Texas Woman’s University has resumed use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccination for COVID-19 following recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, the university announced Wednesday.

The CDC’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices on April 23 recommended vaccine providers resume use of the single-shot J&J vaccine in people 18 and older. A pause on use of the vaccine was put in place April 13 after reports of a rare syndrome of blood clots and low platelet counts in recipients. Most cases occurred in women aged 18 to 49 years.

TWU faculty, staff and students aged 18 and older interested in receiving the J&J vaccine should fill out the university’s TWU COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Identification Form.

For more safety information on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, visit the Texas Department of State Health Services FAQ page.

Featured image courtesy of Texas Woman’s University.