TWU receives Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, releases new priority schedule



Texas Woman’s University’s Student Health Services has received 1,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine from the Texas State Department of Health Services and began distribution to eligible students, staff and faculty March 15, according to a schoolwide email sent on behalf of director of Student Health Services operations Tanisha Freeman last week.

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine was said to be 66.3% effective at preventing infection when tested during clinical trials and had high efficacy at preventing hospitalization and death among those who contracted COVID, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. The side effects are reported to be mostly mild to moderate and can include muscle pain, chills, fever and nausea.

SHS is continuing to distribute vaccines to those eligible under phases 1A and 1B and most recently, 1C, as instructed by the Texas Department of State Health Services beginning March 15. However, due to limited supply, SHS has organized its own order of priority based on the TDSHS’s considerations of people most at risk of exposure to COVID, serious illness and death due to age and other factors:

Healthcare: Faculty, staff and students providing direct patient care Childcare providers: TWU Clubhouse staff and student staff Faculty, staff and students who work in preK-12, including student teachers Faculty, staff and students 50 years of age and older Faculty, staff and students with chronic medical conditions who are 18 and older Retirees and alumni with chronic medical conditions who are 18 and older Household family members of faculty, staff, and students with chronic medical conditions who are 18 and older

“We are following the state guidelines of eligible vaccinations phases and administer vaccines accordingly based on vaccine availability for TWU students and employees,” Freeman said. She said that there was no say in which brand of vaccine SHS received and the supply is expected to last one week.

Freeman suggests those wanting a vaccine self-screen to determine eligibility and complete the TWU COVID-19 Vaccine Self-Identification Form. Those who meet the criteria may receive an email with a link to select an appointment time when available and will be able to do so until slots are filled and no further registrations will be accepted.

Administrators are not sure when TWU will receive another shipment of vaccines, but Freeman encourages that eligible students, faculty and staff consider registering for the vaccine wherever else it is available.

Gakenia Njenga can be reached via email at gnjenga@twu.edu.

Featured image courtesy of Texas Woman’s University.