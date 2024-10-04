TWU receives a $30 million donation from the creator of Buzzballz

Texas Woman’s University has received a $30 million donation from Merrilee Kick, the CEO and creator of the popular Buzzballz beverage. According to TWU’s College Of Business newsletter, this donation is one of the largest in the institution’s history and will propel the College of Business to new heights of academic excellence and global recognition. This College of Business will be renamed to the Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship. Kick’s donation goes beyond a financial gift; it’s a means of success to new opportunities for students and a beacon for the university’s future. The funds are designated for developing new facilities and buildings that will change the educational space at TWU, particularly for business students.

Many students have expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunities this donation will bring. One student, Kathryn Ramon, highlighted the importance of the new resources, particularly for freshmen: “I feel like this donation that’s been given to the university is going to be something that’s exciting. A lot of students, especially incoming freshmen, are like, ‘Whoa, we’re here at an accredited college now.’ I feel like that’s a very exciting thing for freshmen students.” Ramon’s remarks demonstrate the sense of pride and excitement that comes with such a major upgrade in educational resources and reputation for TWU.

One of the primary benefits of Kick’s donation includes the establishment of the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which will serve as a hub for business students to network and hopefully collaborate with faculty and the local business community.This facility will offer students the chance to connect with entrepreneurs through an Entrepreneur-in-Residence Program. Students believe this program will also enhance collaboration within the community. Business student Reagan Thompson states: “Depending on how they’re integrating with the community, that could give us opportunities into those businesses and you know [the] connection to those communities.”

Kick, who graduated from TWU’s College of Business program in the late 1980s, rose to a prominent figure in the beverage industry. Her company, Buzzballz, grew from a small startup into a major player in alcoholic drinks.This gift exemplifies the strength and dedication of the college’s alumni network. Kick’s success in the business world represents the impact of TWU’s business program on its graduates. Her decision to invest in the future of her alma mater speaks volumes about the lasting influence of the institution on students.

Her inspiring journey from educator to businesswoman has become a source of motivation for current business students. Business student, Olivia Crowder, emphasized the sense of pride the donation gives to students, “She set such an example for all students here, but she’s definitely made us very proud here at the College of Business, especially being, you know, a young woman hoping to one day be an entrepreneur and go into the finance world”. Kick’s success story, beginning in the classroom and leading to creating a multi-million-dollar company, exemplifies the power of a strong business education and perseverance.

Merrilee Kick’s $30 million donation will shape the future of TWU’s College of Business program for years to come. With the construction of the new Merrilee Alexander Kick College of Business and Entrepreneurship and creating programs like the Institute for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, students will benefit from enhanced educational experiences, mentoring opportunities and access to industry leaders. As the TWU community celebrates this landmark moment, there is a shared optimism about the future and the far-reaching impact this donation will have on students, faculty and the global business community.

Amanda Ezeigbo can be reached via email at aezeigbo@twu.edu