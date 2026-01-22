TWU gymnastics opens season with early success

On Friday, Jan. 16, the No. 27 Texas Woman’s Gymnastics team faced off against No. 12 Denver and No. 26 Arizona. The Pioneers ended the meet with a final score of 195.275, defeating Arizona for the first time in program history.

Including scores from last season, the Pioneers have recorded a 195.275 or higher in four consecutive meets for the first time since 2024. The performance also extended TWU’s record streak to eight straight meets with at least one event scoring higher than 49.000, which is the longest in program history.

“Our performance Friday night was one for the books for sure,” freshman gymnast Gabby Ruseva said. “We broke three records and are super proud of how we did. Obviously, it was not perfect, and we have some things to improve on, but it’s just the beginning of the season, and we are going back into the gym and working hard.”

Credit- Cody Grubbs

The team continues to work hard in lift and practice to prepare for the rest of their season. Including facing off against some of the top-ranked programs in the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), such as No. 1 Florida and No. 2 Oklahoma.

“Consistency is the name of the game this season,” senior gymnast Brooke Ferrari said. “Our team did really well this past meet, and we are looking to improve while also maintaining the level we are at right now.”

The Pioneers will hit the road for the first time this season, traveling to Temple for a quad meet against Temple, George Washington and Penn on Friday, Jan. 23.

“This team is really special and highly competitive,” Ferrari said. “We are excited to finally show everyone all the hard work and dedication we have put into preseason. We will be neck and neck with some highly ranked teams; it will be a super fun watch.”

If you want to catch the TWU Gymnastics team in person at Kitty Magee, stop by the gym on Sunday, Feb. 22, to cheer on the Pioneers as they compete against Oregon State and Kent State on Alumni Day.

