TWU celebrates completion of Health Sciences Center

Students have been using TWU’s Health Sciences Center since the beginning of the 2025 Fall semester, but the university officially marked its completion on Feb. 12 with a ribbon cutting ceremony attended by faculty, students, state officials and community partners.

The $100 million facility brings nursing, occupational therapy, physical therapy, speech-language pathology, nutrition and other health programs into one shared space designed to encourage collaboration. Chancellor Carine Feyten said the building reflects TWU’s commitment to preparing healthcare professionals to work together rather than separately in academic silos.

Throughout the ceremony, speakers emphasized interprofessional education as the center’s foundation. Dean of the College of Nursing, Dr. Stephanie Woods, referenced national research showing that medical errors are often linked to poor communication between healthcare professionals. Training students across disciplines, she says, helps address that issue early.

“When we all come together and we share what we know on behalf of our patients, everyone benefits,” Woods stated.

Associate Dean Dr. Noralyn Pickens described the building’s framework in three words: teach, train and treat. The classrooms are designed for active learning and simulation labs replicate hospital environments. The building also includes and on-site clinics which allow students to provide supervised services to the community.

After the ribbon cutting, attendees toured the building, walking through simulation spaces, extended reality rooms and collaborative study areas.

For first-semester nursing student Michael Zadorozny, the building has made a noticeable difference in his preparation. “I was really impressed by everything,” he expressed. “The simulation lab is amazing. It’s like an actual hospital.” Students practice taking blood pressure on high-fidelity mannequins, perform injections using realistic training materials and work in rooms modeled after hospital patient suites. “It’s really immersive,” Michael voiced. “The technology here has made me confident.”

He also added that he began his first clinical rotation and felt prepared because of the hands-on experience the facility provides.

Apart from clinical practice, the space also influences how students study and connect day to day. Michael said he and his study group regularly use private study rooms in the building. “It definitely makes studying easier,” he stated.

Faculty members say the center’s biggest impact is how it brings health programs that are typically taught separately into one shared learning environment. Dr. Dena Owen, manager of nursing student services, mentioned how bringing multiple health programs together allows students to understand how their roles intersect before entering professional practice. “It provides an opportunity for students to work collaboratively before they actually start working in their professions,” Dr. Owen said

While the building has been active for months, the ribbon cut ceremony marked the official completion of a project described as necessary for the community and TWU as a whole. Chancellor Feyten said, “This Health Sciences Center stands as a promise to our students that they will learn in spaces worthy of their ambition, guided by faculty, who are leaders in their fields, and supported by a university that believes in their potential.”

Amanda Ezeigbo can be contacted via email at aezeigbo@twu.edu