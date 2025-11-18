TWU CAPS offers Wellness Rooms for students to de-stress

With the end of the Fall semester approaching, the pressure is on, and students are feeling the weight of the upcoming finals season. However, instead of deprioritizing yourself or engaging in negative habits, head on over to Counseling and Psychological Services’ (CAPS) new wellness rooms.

The new MindBody Lab and Sensory Space provides all TWU students access to a self-paced, intentional environment to help de-stress, emotionally regulate, and self-soothe. Up to three students are allowed into each space at a time, and no food or open beverages are allowed in order to preserve cleanliness.

The MindBody Lab is a self-paced environment designed to help improve emotional well-being and release stress. Students are able to engage with stimuli at their own pace, and the room can be tailored to meet specific needs. This controlled environment helps lower anxiety and promotes relaxation, providing a safe space to decompress.

“The space consists of … experiential relaxation tools [such as] self-paced biofeedback software, a TV screen to play videos of guided breathing or meditation exercises, a meditation egg chair, [and a] massage chair,” says Associate Director of Clinical Services Angela Adams.

The Sensory Space provides individuals with a controlled and immersive sensory experience. The room may be used as a therapeutic tool to help improve emotional regulation, sensory processing, and restore emotional well-being. Regular use can help students develop coping strategies and provide better focus when returning to classes.

“The space features visual, tactile, auditory, and interactive multisensory tools to help regulate and calm the senses,” says Adams.

The Wellness Rooms are currently open to all enrolled TWU students, and Pioneers can schedule an appointment by calling the CAPS office or visiting them in Jones Hall, room 269, to schedule a 30-minute appointment.

Students can learn more about these wellness spaces by visiting the CAPS website.

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu