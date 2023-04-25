TWU Athletics perseveres at national competitions

Artistic Swimming

Five Pioneer swimmers made the 2023 Mountain Pacific Sports Federation All-Academic Team after the conclusion of the season.

The five sophomores – Anaya Kashika, Ashley Latchford, Regina Ramirez, Laura Klein Paredes, and Maribella Falconer – met the impressive criteria and were named to the MPSF All-Academic Team.

Athletes must have over a 3.0 grade point average, be a sophomore that completed a year at their institution and have competed in over half of the teams’ competitions in order to be considered for the award.

Dance

On April 10, the Texas Woman’s University Pioneer Pride dance team competed in the 2023 National Dance Alliance College Championships in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Pioneers competed in the preliminary round of both Division II Pom and Spirit Rally. With a score of 89.975 TWU advanced to the final round.

TWU placed fourth in the Pom routine in the final round. Competing against Dallas Baptist University, Tarleton State University, Northwest Missouri State University and Bentley University, the Pioneer Pride team achieved a program-high score of 93.5429.

Texas Woman’s wrapped up the competition with the Spirit Rally finals. With a score of 91.725, TWU came in third against Oklahoma Baptist University and California State University, Dominguez Hills.

Gymnastics

After the conclusion of the team events, TWU Gymnastics competed in the individual events at the USAG Collegiate National Championships.

After competing as a team all season, TWU gymnasts got the opportunity to showcase their abilities as individuals rather than as a group.

“It’s definitely a shift in mindset where you’re not competing just for yourself,” student-athlete Daisy Woodring said. “You’re competing for something so much greater, and we win as a team we lose as a team. One thing with gymnastics is pretty much one shot and it’s really small things that can make the biggest difference.”

Woodring earned her first individual national title and was named the individual national champion on the vault with a score of 9.825.

Madeline Gose claimed second on the vault with a score of 9.763. Gose also finished second in the floor event with a score of 9.863.

Three Pioneers competed on the balance beam. Emily Six finished in third with a 9.838. Alix Pierce and Mackenzie Kunzman finished ninth and tenth, with scores of 9.513 and 9.475.

Brooke Ferrari finished in third place on the uneven bars with a 9.813.

Pierce concluded her gymnastics career with a routine on the floor exercise. With a score of 9.850, Pierce finished in third place overall.

Mara Johnson, also concluding her career, tied for seventh on the floor with a 9.750.

SAAC

The Student-Athlete Advisory Committee received the Glenda Brock Simmons Community Service Award at this year’s Redbud Awards. This particular award is given to student organizations that exemplify the value of community service. The athletics department was honored with the award after completing over 2,000 service hours for the 2022-23 academic year.

Athletic marketing student assistant Lauryn Johnson was awarded a Campus Leader with a Heart Award. Laurel Jones and Anaya Kashikar were also nominated for individual student leader awards.

Featured image: Kyla Podges celebrates after finishing her bar routine. Photo by Hannah Everett

Hannah Everett can be reached via email at heverett1@twu.edu.