TWU 2023 Block Party

By Maddie Ray on September 1, 2023
Laurel Jones and Kailen Smalls table for TWU Athletics
Oakley makes a guest appearance at Block Party
Lupe Perez Posada, Wednesday Jacob and Kylie Hernandez enjoy Block Party together
Dancers Patricia McKnight, Christina De La Portilla and Abi Ceballos perform as a part of the Pioneer Pride Dance Team
Clayre Pullin and Jessica Freehill pose at photo station with props
Students walk around campus
Students enjoying food provided by Pioneer Kitchen
Students engage with sororities at TWU
Students engage in activities at Block Party
Students gather to socialize and get food
Musical guests perform for students

Photo Credit: Maddie LaRosa-Ray

Published in Campus

Maddie Ray
Maddie Ray

