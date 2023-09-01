TWU 2023 Block Party By Maddie Ray on September 1, 2023 Laurel Jones and Kailen Smalls table for TWU Athletics Oakley makes a guest appearance at Block Party Lupe Perez Posada, Wednesday Jacob and Kylie Hernandez enjoy Block Party together Dancers Patricia McKnight, Christina De La Portilla and Abi Ceballos perform as a part of the Pioneer Pride Dance Team Clayre Pullin and Jessica Freehill pose at photo station with props Students walk around campus Students enjoying food provided by Pioneer Kitchen Students engage with sororities at TWU Students engage in activities at Block Party Students gather to socialize and get food Musical guests perform for students Photo Credit: Maddie LaRosa-Ray Published in Campus Block partyCampusDentonDenton campusEventsTexas Woman's UniversityTWU Maddie Ray More from CampusMore posts in Campus »Political Science and Social Work major appointed as new Student RegentPolitical Science and Social Work major appointed as new Student RegentBlotter: Student shot by ex-boyfriend on campusBlotter: Student shot by ex-boyfriend on campusTWU wins award for excellence in innovationTWU wins award for excellence in innovationVolunteer opportunities on campus and in DentonVolunteer opportunities on campus and in DentonCareer Connections Center highlights resources for studentsCareer Connections Center highlights resources for students
Be First to Comment