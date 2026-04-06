The Lasso staff competes, places at 2026 TIPA conference

Texas Woman’s University’s student newspaper, The Lasso, had the pleasure of attending the 2026 Texas Intercollegiate Press Association (TIPA) conference at the Denton Embassy Suites from March 19 to 21. Reporters Zoey Ortiz and Isabella Castillo, and graphic designer Aliyah Valdovinos all competed in multiple live competitions, including live newspaper design, critical review, editorial writing, and more.

The conference had a variety of things to enjoy, from a career fair, where The Lasso staff had the opportunity to explore what the future could hold for them, to various workshops hosted by speakers from The Dallas Morning News to the Texas Center for Community Journalism. TIPA offered a wide range of topics and aspects of journalism, providing a variety of unique perspectives and experiences.

“As a graphic designer, there weren’t as many workshops [that applied to me], but I definitely benefited. I love hearing people talk about what they do,” said Valdovinos. “It was mostly the photography workshops that I’ll be taking [lessons] away from. Now, I’m going to understand more than just ‘spread making’, but the importance of capturing a good picture.”

Colleges and universities from all over Texas traveled up to 12 hours to make memories, gain valuable experience and flex their journalistic skills. The live competitions occurred throughout Thursday and Friday, with winners announced at the TIPA student awards breakfast on Saturday morning. Everyone who attended gave it their all, and their hard work paid off as Aliyah Valdovinos brought back second place in Live Magazine Design and Isabella Castillo secured third place in Live Radio Announcing.

“I loved my time at TIPA,” said Ortiz. “It was amazing to be surrounded by others who shared a common appreciation for the many fields in journalism… This experience renewed my admiration for journalism and the curious, ethical, and determined individuals who are committed to keeping the industry alive.”

With their strong performances and renewed inspiration, The Lasso staff returned to TWU motivated to continue producing impactful journalism. The experience at TIPA not only highlighted their individual talents but also reinforced the importance of collaboration, creativity, and dedication within student media. As the team looks ahead, they plan to apply the skills and insights gained from the conference to elevate their reporting and storytelling on campus.

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu