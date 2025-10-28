Texas Woman’s University to host third TEDxTWU event in 2026

Texas Woman’s University will be hosting its third TEDxTWU event in early 2026. TEDxTWU is a TEDx-licensed event independently organized by TWU community members in order to uncover contemporary and creative ideas, as well as share the latest research from the TWU community and broader region.

“The inaugural TEDxTWU event [first] took place in 2015, with a theme of ‘Pioneering the Space Between,’reflecting Texas Woman’s University’s long-standing heritage of challenging the status quo and empowering underrepresented voices,” says executive organizing team member Dr. Elizabeth Brownlow. “Thanks to the TWU Quality Enhancement Plan and the Jane Nelson Institute for Women’s Leadership, we were able to bring TEDxTWU back last year. TEDxTWU 2025’s theme brought together twenty-one speakers from TWU and the broader community to share their impactful stories and innovative ideas related to the theme of ‘Access.’”

The theme for the 2026 event is “Resilience,” broadly defined. Attendees of the event can expect to hear inspiring stories from speakers alongside performances, exhibits and activities that align with the spread of ideas and foster resilience in communities.

“We are currently looking for people to serve on planning committees leading up to the event and volunteers to help out on the day of the event,” says Brownlow. “And, of course, we’re looking for speakers. Anyone who has an inspiring story or innovative ideas to share on the theme of Resilience should submit a proposal. We are particularly interested in proposals that address themes of Advocacy or Community as they relate to Resilience.”

TEDxTWU 2026 will take place February 28th, 2026 in the Redbud Theater on the TWU Denton Campus.

“We’re hoping the full-day in-person event will be accompanied by some sort of virtual watch party option for our Houston & Dallas folks,” says Brownlow. “But we’re still figuring out what that will look like.”

Those looking to volunteer or serve on the planning committee should fill out and submit an interest form. For any questions, reach out to executive organizing member Dr. Elizabeth Brownlow at ebrownlow@twu.edu or primary organizer, Dr. Gretchen Busl, at gbusl@twu.edu.

Image courtesy of Dr. Elizabeth Brownlow

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu