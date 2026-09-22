Texas Woman’s University hosts NorTex College Fair

On Sept. 9, Texas Woman’s University hosted the NorTex College Fair, providing local parents, students and kids the opportunity to explore a variety of colleges, learn more about financial aid and just how attainable their desired higher education is. Attendees also had “the opportunity to talk to graduate programs, trade schools, and the military services. So even if [an attendee’s] mom is introduced or interested in going back to school, there’s access to all of that here,” says Brittnee Hernandez, manager of strategic initiatives and operations.

Hernandez is tasked with managing and overseeing large scale projects at TWU. With The University of North Texas (UNT) unable to host the 2026 fair due to budget reallocation, Hernandez offered to take over and spearheaded a university-wide effort to ensure the event’s success.

“We took it on and really came prepared with a full marketing campaign,” says Hernandez. “We have a billboard, street signs, [advertisements] for NorTex in the malls, and we’re in all the schools.”

The fair showcased over 250 colleges, including big names like University of Texas at Austin, University of Mississippi, University of Missouri and more. For smaller and out-of-state colleges, the event gave them a rare opportunity to promote themselves to the greater DFW area.

“It’s nice that there’s so many different high schools and exposure through this fair,” says Harden Simmons University Admissions Counselor Madeline Considine. “I get to meet a ton of different people with various interests and… different knowledge about Harden Simmons. Some people have no idea who we are, and some people know a lot. So, it’s just great exposure for us and for me, too, to start forming those relationships and connections to students.”

Jennifer Schaffer has attended the NorTex fair since 2001 as a representative for University of New Mexico. As a neighboring state to Texas, Schaffer comes to the fair to show students that, despite being out-of-state, UNM is a very possible home for higher education.

“Everybody wants Texas students,” says Schaffer. “So for us to have an opportunity to do a big event like this, where you can reach multiple schools and have parents involved, it’s a really good opportunity for us to [introduce ourselves], but also see those students and try to find prospects that are gonna be a good fit.”

Using scanning technology, Hernandez’s team recorded 2,886 meaningful interactions during the fair, compared with just over 1,500 reported interactions last year. Additionally, over 800 students registered for the event and connected with colleges, universities, resources and people who can help them navigate their next steps.

“What I am most proud of is the collaboration,” says Hernandez. “So many people across TWU were willing to stop what they were doing, meet with me, solve problems, and help keep the event on its priority timeline. Everyone brought their area of expertise to the table, and that collective effort is what allowed us to create an experience of this scale for our students, families, and college representatives.”

For more information on upcoming campus happenings, visit the TWU’s calendar of events.

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu

Photos by Isabella Castillo