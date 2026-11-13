Student journalism scholarship luncheon in Austin, city guide

During my junior and senior year of college, I had the honor of being selected as a Founders Scholar by The Headliners Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting excellence in journalism. By granting scholarships for promising students, recognizing media talent and sponsoring unique journalism projects, the foundation rewards outstanding work in journalism and promotes journalistic excellence. I highly encourage any interested student journalists to further explore this opportunity; The Headliners Foundation has been an amazing help for me during my academic journey!

The process for applying to a scholarship is simple, streamlined and open to undergraduate students attending colleges and universities across the state of Texas. According to The Foundation, “applicants must demonstrate an active interest in writing and journalism and the talent for and the commitment to journalism. Eligibility is determined per semester, and scholarships are funded by semester. Students who are chosen to receive scholarships must be enrolled for at least nine hours of course work under their degree plan for the academic school year. Internships and other professional activities pursued by students must be journalism related.” For more information on application requirements, visit the scholarship criteria page on their website.

During my time as a scholarship recipient, I’ve attended the 2025 and 2026 Mike Quinn Awards Luncheon at The Headliners Club in Austin. This annual celebration of Texas journalism recognizes that year’s scholarship recipients along with professional journalism contest winners for outstanding work produced within the previous year. Beyond being a wonderful networking opportunity, attending the luncheon allowed me to explore the city of Austin! As such, I’ve put together a short list of recommendations should you ever also find yourself in the Music Capital of the World.

Revolución Coffee

Revolución is a Mexican-inspired roastery and cafe in the heart of downtown Austin. Founded in San Antonio in 2012, Revolución blends “ hispanic heritage, coffee culture, and a love for healthy living”. Additionally, they place a heavy emphasis on the community and environment with responsibly and ethically sourced coffee, ecofriendly packaging and fresh, local ingredients. If you visit, make sure to try their ACA Blue with simple syrup! It’s one of the best matchas I’ve had the pleasure of drinking.

The Texas State Capitol

For any history buffs, the architecturally impressive Texas statehouse stands as a testament of the Lone Star State and is widely recognized as one of the nation’s most distinguished state capitols. The Capitol offers free guided tours during weekdays, but my family and I preferred to explore it at our own pace. We’ve visited twice now and each time we find something new to learn about! Don’t skip the gift shop; there’s lots of beautiful handmade items and fun Austin memorabilia. I personally took home a gorgeous trinket dish that’s covered in hand-painted blue bonnets, honoring Lady Bird Johnson and her contributions to Texas wildflowers.

Lady Bird Lake and Ann W. Richards Congress Avenue Bat Bridge

An adventurous spirit can rent a kayak or paddleboard at Rowing Dock on Lady Bird Lake. Safe for people of all skill levels, Rowing Dock uses high quality equipment and will help you select the kayak that’s best suited for you. Just a bit farther down is the Congress Avenue Bat Bridge which is home to the largest urban bat colony in the world. Approximately 1.5 million Mexican free-tailed bats live beneath the bridge and each evening, from about March through early November, “the bats pour out from the bridge’s expansion joints in a swirling, undulating stream that can last up to 45 minutes.” Surrounded by lush greenery and walking trails, this is also a great location to spread out blankets and chill or go on a relaxing walk.

Sixth Street

Credit bbgsaustin.com Distinctly Austin and bustling with an array of bars, restaurants and entertainment venues, sixth street has a personality of its own! This is a great spot to get acquainted with the city’s vibrant nightlife, explore plenty of interesting and eclectic shops with something for everyone. While there, my family and I stopped in at BBG’s for a late-night dinner and I cannot recommend the pickle spears and nachos enough!

Isabella Castillo can be contacted via email at icastillo4@twu.edu