Spring recap: Pioneer Palooza

Hear ye, hear ye! Lords, ladies and lovers of fun gathered last Friday as Texas Woman’s University transformed into a scene straight from a storybook for its annual Pioneer Palooza. In celebration of Founder’s Day, the evening event invited students to trade their usual routines for jousting lessons, dragon crafts and royal festivities. This year’s event brought a medieval twist to TWU’s tradition, with sword-fighting demonstrations, flower crown workshops, a build-a-dragon station– where students could stuff golden eggs with plush figures—and a caricature station. The festival, hosted indoors at Hubbard Hall due to rain, still drew large crowds of students, many dressed in theme.

The activities

Sophomore Isabel Deihl, a volunteer with the Student Union Crew, believes the medieval theme really struck a chord with students. “I really liked the build-a-dragon station” she said, “It’s like Build-A-Bear, but with dragons. Everyone was so excited to take part.” She also noted a shift in energy from previous years. “This year’s theme really resonated with people— I think it’s something a lot of students connected with,” she explained. “There was more variety in activities, and I noticed a lot more people dressed up and involved.”

This year’s theme

Orchid Van, junior and another volunteer, said she loved seeing the energy on campus. “I just think it’s really festive. You can tell people are happy to be here,” she said. “It’s cool to see how different this year’s theme is. Usually, it’s a beach or summer theme, but this [year’s] was really unique.” Orchid noted that while the festival was moved indoors, students did not lose excitement. “My first Pioneer Palooza was outdoors and it had things like water slides but this year had its own vibe. I think even more people came out because there was so much going on and alumni were invited too since it’s part of Founder’s Week.”

The food

The food, too, stayed on theme: sausage on a stick, roasted root vegetable hand pies, honey-glazed chicken drumsticks and chocolate bread pudding were served across several tables. At the end of the night one lucky attendee won a pair of tickets to Medieval times. Those craving more outdoor action were able to look forward to Horses 7 Hatchets on April 30– featuring horse rides and axe throwing.

The planning

Event planning begins months in advance, according to Mara Jackson, Director of the Student Union. “We start planning Pioneer Palooza the summer before,” Mara said. The Student Union works alongside departments like Housing & Dining, Fitness & Recreation, Student Health Services and others to bring the event to life.

For students looking to get involved in featured events, Mara recommends joining the Student Union Crew or checking Pioneer Engage for opportunities. As for what she hopes students took away from the festival? “I hope students get the chance to relax and have fun,” she said. “It’s close to finals time, so I would hope that Pioneer Palooza provides the opportunity to gather and celebrate TWU.”

