Six tips for staying sane during finals

As the end of the semester approaches, finals begin to come to the forefront of every student’s mind. The pressure to pass classes with good grades, the stress of studying and the longing urge for a well-needed break can cause many students to become burnt-out and unmotivated. However, with a few strategies, this challenging time can be easily navigated. Here are a few tips to ensure that the end of the semester goes smoothly.

1. Find what studying technique works for you

Many students make the mistake of studying ineffectively. Just as people have different learning styles, there are also a variety of different ways to study.You can test out retrieval practice, a study method that focuses on recalling information at a later time or, for visual learners, mind mapping is a highly effective study method. It helps organize information visually in a diagram, making it easier to understand. If you find yourself constantly struggling with retaining information and repeatedly feeling like you don’t understand the material you’re learning, then try to switch up your studying methods. One simple change could help you for the rest of your life.

2. Maintain a beneficial and consistent sleep schedule

While this point might seem overused, its importance cannot be overstated. Sleep-deprivation is common in college students and can become even worse during finals season. Ensuring that you get enough sleep is critical for success during exams. According to the National Sleep Foundation, “Poor sleep impacts your memory, creativity, and logical reasoning. In other words, not sleeping enough impairs all the skills you need to perform well on a final exam. When students miss out on sleep, they have a tougher time paying attention, and it’s harder for their brains to commit new information to memory.”

3. Move your body

One of the best ways to deal with the stress from finals is through exercise. According to Harvard Health, “The mental benefits of aerobic exercise have a neurochemical basis. Exercise reduces levels of the body’s stress hormones, such as adrenaline and cortisol. It also stimulates the production of endorphins, chemicals in the brain that are the body’s natural painkillers and mood elevators.” The Fitness and Recreation Center offers a variety of group X workout classes and multiple open recreation sports, that are perfect for giving yourself a brain break. If you prefer being outdoors, even just going on a walk and enjoying fresh air can be extremely productive for reducing stress, mental fatigue and negative mindset.

4. Lay off the caffeine

With energy drinks readily available on campus and promoted regularly for college students, it can seem tempting to drink multiple caffeinated beverages a day to keep alert during classes and while cramming for exams. However, these drinks can be extremely detrimental. According to the American Heart Association, “Recent research shows just one energy drink can affect blood vessel function. And other studies have shown these caffeine-and-herbal concoctions can increase stress hormones and are linked to changes in blood pressure and the heart’s electrical activity.”

5. Don’t be scared to reach out for help

Spending hours a day studying for finals can be extremely isolating and disheartening, especially if you’re struggling to learn the material from your classes. Texas Woman’s University has a variety of resources that exist to help students be successful on their education journey. Academic services such as the Write Site, which provides support during the writing process, the Science Learning Resource Center, which provides tutoring for science courses, and the Math and Tech Success Center, which provides tutoring for mathematics and computer science classes are wonderful opportunities to receive help.

6. Remember that you are human

Be gentle with yourself. The culture surrounding finals can be extremely toxic and make you feel like a failure as a student. It’s easy to get caught up in the pressures of exams, grades and accomplishments, while pushing yourself too far. It’s important to take the time you need to recharge, whether that’s through rest, creativity, physical activity or simply enjoying moments of stillness. Make space for self-care in whatever form feels most nourishing to you—whether it’s a quiet walk, a favorite hobby or spending time with loved ones. Above all else, remember that your value is not defined by a number or a result.

Bella Castillo can be reached via email icastillo4@twu.edu

