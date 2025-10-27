SGA begins meetings and events for fall ‘25

Texas Woman’s University Student Government Association has begun the Fall ‘25 semester. With the Spring 2024 campus elections bringing a significant increase in membership, SGA aims for increased influence in student life.

Committee meetings began Sep. 15, with each branch assigned tasks for representation for the TWU student body. “I can’t wait to see everything our new members will bring to the team,” states Danika Murphy, student body president. “We’re working hard and staying busy to bring SGA to the forefront this year.”

In accordance with a larger membership, SGA redesigned the Senate’s Resolution Process, which directly works to benefit students’ experiences at TWU. Former bills passed sought to address parking issues, accessibility access and water bottle refilling stations across campus.

“As Speaker of the Senate, I’ve seen firsthand how talented this new group of ladies is,” states Kendall Trujillo. “Our new resolution process allows senators to both write and research their own proposals on topics they are passionate about. I’m so excited to see how this new process will help [the Legislative branch] thrive, and TWU benefiting in all areas.”

Events including Greet your Government and Pioneers Vote National Voter Registration Day were held throughout September to introduce incoming students to SGA. “This was one of the most interactive events we’ve had so far,” says freshman Alexa Norman, from First Year Leaders On Campus (FLOC). “I got the opportunity to not only bond with the rest of FLOC but also other people from different branches of SGA.”

SGA will continue to represent the student body in the coming months. Previous events in October included Desserts and Democracy, Stitch your Stance, and others. Members were also seen at multiple TWU sponsored events to show Pioneer pride. Future events and meeting updates can be found on SGA’s Instagram page.

For membership inquiries, please contact the Elections Commissioner at ec@twu.edu.

Annalise Soto can be contacted via email at asotoserrano@twu.edu