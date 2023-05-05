Review: “The Night Agent” delivers engaging storylines and performances

On March 23, 2023, the political action thriller, “The Night Agent,” premiered on Netflix. This series is based on Matthew Quirk’s book, “The Night Agent: A Novel.” Netflix’s “The Night Agent” is about low-level FBI agent Peter Sutherland, portrayed by actor Gabriel Basso who works in a windowless basement of the White House and is tasked to answer a phone that rarely rings but is designed to aid distressed agents who are part of The Night Action program.

When the phone rings with a call that changes Peter’s life, he is thrust into an intense situation that puts his life in jeopardy as he goes on a dangerous mission with tech mobile Rose Larkin, portrayed by actress Luciane Buchanan.

The storyline of “The Night Agent” is phenomenal and leaves viewers on the edge of their seats with its action-packed sequences that include hand-to-hand combat, gun fights and explosions. The acting from the actors in the series is exceptional with outstanding performances by Hong Chau, Eve Harlow and D.B Woodside, causing viewers to be glued to their screens and wanting more after the events of season one.

One of the best aspects of the show is the characterizations that male and female characters have when working together in a professional environment. In this show, the characters do not always try to dominate each other and instead encourage one another to work together as partners. This is one of the key points that other shows are lacking because either the female or male character attempt to dominate the other and take over when a conflict occurs, causing the show to have an undeveloped storyline.

It is refreshing to see that “The Night Agent” does not use these cliche storylines and instead shows how male and female characters can balance each other like yin and yang and can work together as one in order to show that these types of relationships are not always toxic.

The most amazing part of the series’ first season is the undeniable chemistry between Peter and Rose because their interaction with one another differs from male and female protagonists in other shows. With their chemistry, their characters do not always use physical touch to understand the other person. Instead, they communicate through the walls that they have both put up by taking their time to know how the past mistakes of the other caused them to become who they are today, even in the tense situation that they are in.

The storyline that was created for both Peter and Rose was captivating and leaves the door open for future seasons to explore their pasts and how the events from season one have changed them as people, as well as ways that they can team up again.

As much as the storylines and acting were outstanding, there were minor drawbacks to the series. These included continuity errors that are not very hard to catch, but most importantly the fight scenes. In some of the fight scenes, there were inaccurate uses of the gun that would most likely not happen in real life, making the scenes unrealistic.

The “Night Agent’s” debut season was fixating and captivating. Because of its exciting storylines and spectacular performances from the actors, the show was renewed for a second season and is currently in the Top 5 of most-watched TV shows on Netflix.

